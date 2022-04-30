Batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to the opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.

Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently in the fifth spot with five wins from nine matches.