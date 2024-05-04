Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746495
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill vs Faf Du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT face tough test against RCB.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 12:22 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for their consecutive match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (May 4). Both teams have struggled to find form this year but in their previous encounter, RCB were on their A-game against the Titans. Led by Shubman Gill, GT suffered a 9-wicket loss against RCB.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. A superb, unbeaten knock of 84 runs from Sai Sudharshan propelled the former champions to a formidable total of 200 runs, with just three wickets down. A sensational hundred from Will Jacks and handy knocks from captain Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli handed them the victory with easy.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match Here.

04 May 2024
00:22 AM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and GT. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA Video
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA Video
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?