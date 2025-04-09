LIVE | GT vs RR Score, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans Against Sanju Samson’s RR – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
GT vs RR (Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
Trending Photos
LIVE GT vs RR IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans, coming off strong performances from their top-order and Rashid Khan’s brilliance, look to climb the points table, while Rajasthan Royals rely on their deep batting and Jofra Archer’s fiery pace to seal another win. Stay with us for live score updates, key moments, and expert insights from Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 GT vs KKR game. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.