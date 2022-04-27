27 April 2022, 21:57 PM Saha going strong! Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill fall in quick succession but Gujarat Titans are still on top with Saha going strong at the other end. Umran Malik with both the wickets. GT 85/2 (9.2) Gujarat Titans need 111 runs in 64 balls

27 April 2022, 21:21 PM GT off to a flier in chase! What a start from Gujarat Titans in the chase as Saha and Gill are going strong. Saha, in particular, has hit a flurry of boundaries. Titans go past fifty within the powerplay. GT 54/ 0 after 5.3 overs

27 April 2022, 21:02 PM SRH post 195/6 in 20 overs Abhishek Sharma and Markram fifties took SRH to a good position but a few quick wickets put brakes on the innings. SRH have not been able to go past 200 but they have managed to score 195/6 at the end of 20 overs, thanks mostly to a brilliant finish by Shashank Singh who smashed three back to back sixes. 25 scored in the last over of the innings.

27 April 2022, 20:52 PM FIFTY! Markram gets to his fifty now. The South African has been playing well in IPL 2022 and this match is no different. He has stayed there for a long time now and should look to take SRH past 200. SRH 156/4 after 17.1 overs

27 April 2022, 20:35 PM SRH look for 200 target! Abhishek Sharma has chopped it on to the stumps. He departs after a well-made 65 off 42 balls. But SRH are in a strong position here, could go on to touch the 200 mark. Nicholas Pooran joins Markram in the middle. SRH 140/3 after 15.1 overs

27 April 2022, 20:25 PM FIFTY! That is a wonderful knock from young Abhishek Sharma. He continues his good run in the tournament with another fine half-century, the dug out stands up and applauds. He is playing Rashid with utmost ease at the moment, has slammed 3 sixes off his bowling so far. SRH 112/2 after 12 overs

27 April 2022, 20:01 PM Markram and Abhishek steady SRH! After fall of Tripathi, Markram ha settled in nicely and Abhishek is continuing his good form at the other end. Ferguson has come into the attack and now it will certainly hurry the batters here. SRH 65/2 after 7.4 overs

27 April 2022, 19:47 PM OUT! Rahul Tripathi departs! Shami strikes and dismisses Tripathi leg before wicket. The onfield umpire turned it down but Hardik took the review instantly and two reds on the screen means Tripathi goes after scoring 16 off 10 balls. SRH 52/2 after 5.2 overs

27 April 2022, 19:42 PM OUT! Kane Williamson has departed for 5 off 8 balls. Mohammed Shami bowled right at the stumps and Williamson missed it completely and the ball hit the timber. Huge breakthrough for Gujarat Titans. Rahul Tripathi comes in at 3. SRH 26/1 after 2.5 overs

27 April 2022, 19:14 PM Solid start for SRH This is a good start from SRH openers - Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. New ball bowlers Shami and Yash Dayal under pressure from the word go. SRH 22/0 after 2 overs

27 April 2022, 19:09 PM Match fact! This is SRH's first match at Wankhede this season and this is also the first time they are going to set a total in IPL 2022.

27 April 2022, 19:01 PM Teams: Good news for SRH is that Washinton Sundar is back for Hyderabad and he replaces Suchith. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

27 April 2022, 18:59 PM Toss News! Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first.

27 April 2022, 17:30 PM GT vs SRH Possible 11 There are doubts over Hardik Pandya's selection in the playing 11 of Gujarat Titans. Will he make it or not? He was sitting out for most part of the match due to a niggle. Check out GT vs SRH predicted playing 11 here