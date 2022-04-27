27 April 2022, 19:47 PM
OUT!
Rahul Tripathi departs!
Shami strikes and dismisses Tripathi leg before wicket. The onfield umpire turned it down but Hardik took the review instantly and two reds on the screen means Tripathi goes after scoring 16 off 10 balls.
SRH 52/2 after 5.2 overs
27 April 2022, 19:42 PM
OUT!
Kane Williamson has departed for 5 off 8 balls. Mohammed Shami bowled right at the stumps and Williamson missed it completely and the ball hit the timber. Huge breakthrough for Gujarat Titans.
Rahul Tripathi comes in at 3.
SRH 26/1 after 2.5 overs
27 April 2022, 19:14 PM
Solid start for SRH
This is a good start from SRH openers - Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma.
New ball bowlers Shami and Yash Dayal under pressure from the word go.
SRH 22/0 after 2 overs
27 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Match fact!
This is SRH's first match at Wankhede this season and this is also the first time they are going to set a total in IPL 2022.
27 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Good news for SRH is that Washinton Sundar is back for Hyderabad and he replaces Suchith.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
27 April 2022, 18:59 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first.
27 April 2022, 17:30 PM
GT vs SRH Possible 11
There are doubts over Hardik Pandya's selection in the playing 11 of Gujarat Titans. Will he make it or not? He was sitting out for most part of the match due to a niggle.
27 April 2022, 17:29 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Check out out IPL page for full coverage as well as points table and Orange/Purple caps leaders.
Stay tuned for more updates.