हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: SRH in trouble as Rahul Tripathi walks back

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 40 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 - 20:03
Comments |
Source: Twitter

The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind sweet revenge for that defeat. 

27 April 2022, 19:47 PM

OUT!

Rahul Tripathi departs!

Shami strikes and dismisses Tripathi leg before wicket. The onfield umpire turned it down but Hardik took the review instantly and two reds on the screen means Tripathi goes after scoring 16 off 10 balls. 

SRH 52/2 after 5.2 overs

27 April 2022, 19:42 PM

OUT!

Kane Williamson has departed for 5 off 8 balls. Mohammed Shami bowled right at the stumps and Williamson missed it completely and the ball hit the timber. Huge breakthrough for Gujarat Titans. 

Rahul Tripathi comes in at 3. 

SRH 26/1 after 2.5 overs

27 April 2022, 19:14 PM

Solid start for SRH

This is a good start from SRH openers  - Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. 

New ball bowlers Shami and Yash Dayal under pressure from the word go. 

SRH 22/0 after 2 overs

27 April 2022, 19:09 PM

Match fact!

This is SRH's first match at Wankhede this season and this is also the first time they are going to set a total in IPL 2022.

27 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Teams:

Good news for SRH is that Washinton Sundar is back for Hyderabad and he replaces Suchith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

27 April 2022, 18:59 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first. 

27 April 2022, 17:30 PM

GT vs SRH Possible 11

There are doubts over Hardik Pandya's selection in the playing 11 of Gujarat Titans. Will he make it or not? He was sitting out for most part of the match due to a niggle. 

Check out GT vs SRH predicted playing 11 here 

27 April 2022, 17:29 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

Check out out IPL page for full coverage as well as points table and Orange/Purple caps leaders. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Jammu & Kashmir to become 'Self-reliant'- Union Minister Anurag Thakur