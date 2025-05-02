Live Cricket Score | GT VS SRH, IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat Titans Eye Comeback, Face Sunrisers Hyderabad
GT VS SRH (Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 07:30 PM IST on Friday, May 2.
Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their last match. They are at the fourth position in the standings with 12 points with six wins and three losses so far. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. They currently sit in ninth place on the points table, having won only three matches from nine.
Squads For GT VS SRH IPL 2025 Match
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga
GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: SRH need a flawless finish to survive
Sunrisers must win all five remaining fixtures — a near-impossible task given their inconsistency, but not entirely out of the IPL script.
GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: GT’s playoff hopes hinge on momentum
With 12 points in 9 games, one more win edges GT closer to qualification. But slip-ups now could invite chaos in the points table logjam.
