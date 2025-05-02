Live Cricket Score | GT VS SRH, IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat Titans Eye Comeback, Face Sunrisers Hyderabad

GT VS SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their last match. They are at the fourth position in the standings with 12 points with six wins and three losses so far. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. They currently sit in ninth place on the points table, having won only three matches from nine.

Squads For GT VS SRH IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga