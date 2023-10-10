Highlights | PAK Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka (PAK Vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Two Pakistan Batsmen Scored Centuries.
Trending Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's indomitable spirit against Sri Lanka in World Cups remains unbroken, stretching their unbeaten record to a remarkable 8-0. This triumph not only reaffirms their cricketing supremacy but also etches a historic moment in the annals of the World Cup, as it becomes the highest-ever successful run-chase witnessed in this prestigious tournament's history. The stage was set on a batsman-friendly pitch, with Sri Lanka amassing a formidable total of 344 runs, primarily propelled by the centuries of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Mendis, granted a couple of lifelines, orchestrated a blazing century in just 65 balls, establishing a new record for Sri Lankan batsmen in World Cup history. While Samarawickrama's elegant century might have been overshadowed by Mendis, it marked his maiden ODI ton and further bolstered Sri Lanka's imposing score.
In retaliation, Pakistan faced early turbulence, losing two pivotal wickets during the powerplay, courtesy of Dilshan Madushanka's relentless bowling. However, Pakistan showcased unwavering resilience and mounted a spirited comeback, ultimately sealing a memorable victory in style. This captivating encounter encapsulated the essence of cricket—a spectacle of skill, determination, and unwavering perseverance from both sides.
Check Highlights Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
"All credit to the boys, especially Abdullah and Rizwan, the way they built the pressure and put pressure on Sri Lanka. We weren't up to the mark in the first 20-30 overs. All credit to Mendis, he played an outstanding knocks. We finished well, all credit to the bowlers. (On Shafique) Very happy with the way he's playing. This is his first World Cup. His hunger to play, I saw him in the nets so I decided to play him. The way Rizwan and Abdullah built the partnership, they helped us. We believed and built partnerships. Thank you so much (Hyderabad crowd) for supporting us throughout the one and a half weeks."
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka
"Mendis is in another zone, played an unbelievable knock in the practice game, scored 70+ in the first game and a brilliant hundred here. Moire to come. Sadeera is playing really well. We should have finished a bit stronger than this. We were 20-25 runs short on this wicket. Credit to them, they were bowling really good slower balls. I can't ask too much from them (bowlers). We have given them simple plans. We need to be concerned about the extras as well. We gave too many extras. We had our chances in the field as well, we missed a lot today."
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan After Winning Player of the Match
"Always a proud moment for me whenever you perform for your country. I am speechless at this moment. It was difficult. The thing was that after the bowling innings we went back and everyone was confident. Unluckily, they got Babar Azam early but we got good partnerships after that. It's a good track, was supporting to us. I told Shafique to take it step by step. Sometimes cramps and sometimes I was okay (chuckles)."
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Thumping Win For Pakistan
Pakistan maintains an unblemished record against Sri Lanka in World Cups, extending it to 8-0. This triumph, securing the highest-ever successful World Cup run-chase, followed Sri Lanka's impressive 344-run total, powered by centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan's resilient fightback sealed a memorable victory.
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win By 6 Wickets
Pakistan secures a six-wicket victory as Rizwan elegantly drives Madushanka's fullish delivery through the covers for a boundary.
LIVE Score PAK 348/4 (48.2) CRR: 7.2
Pakistan won by 6 wkts
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Steady
Wellalage's bowling yielded singles and twos. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan managed to rotate the strike effectively without losing any wickets.
LIVE Score PAK 325/4 (47) CRR: 6.91 REQ: 6.67
Pakistan need 20 runs in 18 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Saud Shakeel Departs
Saud Shakeel's innings was cut short as he attempted a wristy drive on Theekshana's fullish delivery outside off. He was caught by Wellalage, departing after scoring 31 runs from 30 balls, including 2 fours.
LIVE Score PAK 308/4 (44.3) CRR: 6.92 REQ: 6.73
Pakistan need 37 runs in 33 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: 2 Catches Dropped!
Saud Shakeel hit a boundary, then a dropped catch by Hemantha, a close call as Rizwan's shot fell short of long-off, a single to deep mid-wicket, and a near-chance at extra cover.
LIVE Score PAK 306/3 (44) CRR: 6.95 REQ: 6.5
Pakistan need 39 runs in 36 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Rizwan Hits Century
Pathirana to Rizwan, 1 run, at 122.8kph, a slow, full delivery on the leg, elegantly clipped to deep square leg. This single secures Mohammad Rizwan's remarkable third ODI century. In a challenging situation, he has showcased his brilliance, and he offers a prayer, kneeling down in gratitude.
LIVE Score PAK 276/3 (41.1)
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL Need Wickets
Theekshana bowled a variety of deliveries: a single to Rizwan, a close call for Rizwan as he missed one outside off, a single to Saud Shakeel, another single to Rizwan, and finally, a dot ball as Saud Shakeel cut to backward point.
LIVE Score PAK 275/3 (41) CRR: 6.71 REQ: 7.78
Pakistan need 70 runs in 54 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Can Rizwan Take Pakistan Home?
Madushanka bowled a mix of deliveries - slow and full, back of a length, and off-speed. Batters rotated strike, but Rizwan inside-edged one onto his leg, showing signs of discomfort.
LIVE Score PAK 255/3 (38) CRR: 6.71 REQ: 7.5
Pakistan need 90 runs in 72 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL Need 1 More Wicket
Dhananjaya bowled a series of deliveries to Saud Shakeel and Rizwan. Saud Shakeel managed a hurried sweep, Rizwan cut for a single and hit a superb four, while one ball was chopped to cover.
LIVE Score PAK 236/3 (35.4) CRR: 6.62 REQ: 7.6
Pakistan need 109 runs in 86 balls
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: BIG blow to Pakistan
Pathirana delivers to Shafique, and he's caught by the substitute fielder, Hemantha! Shafique can't believe his luck! What a phenomenal catch by the substitute fielder! This partnership of 176 runs has finally been broken. It took something extraordinary to end this partnership, and Hemantha has certainly delivered. Pathirana bowled a seemingly ordinary delivery with plenty of width, but Shafique fell victim to it. Shafique is dismissed, caught by the substitute fielder Hemantha off Pathirana, scoring 113 runs from 103 balls, including 10 fours and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score PAK 213/3 (33.1) CRR: 6.42 REQ: 7.84
Pakistan need 132 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023
_ Team Updates:
Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan.
Dushan Hemantha is on the field for Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama_ pic.twitter.com/yku4iLeJKe
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) October 10, 2023
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique Hits Century
Abdullah Shafique reaches his maiden ODI century in a spectacular fashion! Madushanka bowls a short delivery outside off, and Shafique confidently stands tall, executing a powerful pull shot over midwicket. He celebrates with a triumphant fist pump and a bow, while the crowd applauds his outstanding innings.
LIVE Score PAK 207/2 (32) CRR: 6.47 REQ: 7.67
Pakistan need 138 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique Near Century
Wellalage delivers a mix of balls. Shafique disappoints with a failed cut, defends the next, and then plays a superb pull shot for four. Rizwan gets a single, and Shafique hits a six down the ground, adding pressure to Sri Lanka.
LIVE Score PAK 183/2 (30.1) CRR: 6.07 REQ: 8.17
Pakistan need 162 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Match Is Evenly Balanced
Wellalage bowls a mix of deliveries. Rizwan plays a beautiful inside-out shot for four, while Shafique and Rizwan pick up singles. A fielder's dive saves a boundary.
LIVE Score PAK 158/2 (28) CRR: 5.64 REQ: 8.5
Pakistan need 187 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Wellalage Bowls A Tight Over
Wellalage bowls a tight over. Rizwan defends a drifting ball, while Shafique manages singles with drives through cover and long-off.
LIVE Score PAK 141/2 (26) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 8.5
Pakistan need 204 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Wellalage into the attack
Wellalage bowled to Rizwan and Shafique. Rizwan couldn't find a gap as he punched the ball to short cover, backward point, and down the pitch. Wellalage's tight over followed a costly one. Shafique managed a single to long-on.
LIVE Score PAK 125/2 (23) CRR: 5.43 REQ: 8.15
Pakistan need 220 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Dhananjaya Into The Attack
Dhananjaya bowled to Shafique and Rizwan. They took singles down to long-on, and Shafique also played a confident leg-side shot for a boundary. Shafique even hit a six over midwicket, showing his intent. Rizwan ended the over with a cut shot for another single to sweeper cover.
LIVE Score PAK 120/2 (21) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 7.76
Pakistan need 225 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Need Quick Runs
Shafique reaches his fifty by taking advantage of the chance given to him today as he opened the innings in place of Fakhar Zaman. He taps a length delivery on the middle stump into the leg-side for a single.
LIVE Score PAK 105/2 (19.1) CRR: 5.48 REQ: 7.78
Pakistan need 240 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL On Top
Wellalage bowled to Shafique and Rizwan. Shafique and Rizwan each scored 1 run with drives to long-off. Rizwan also managed 2 runs with a risky cut that fell short of the fielder at short third, while Shafique punched one to short cover.
LIVE Score PAK 86/2 (17) CRR: 5.06 REQ: 7.85
Pakistan need 259 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathirana Into The Attack
Pathirana bowled a mix of deliveries to Rizwan and Shafique. Rizwan got a single to sweeper cover, and Shafique hit a six to deep backward square leg. Shafique also faced a few dot balls, including one off a very full delivery outside off.
LIVE Score PAK 69/2 (14) CRR: 4.93 REQ: 7.67
Pakistan need 276 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Rebuild
Pathirana bowled a mix of deliveries to Shafique and Rizwan. Shafique played some shots, including a cut, but didn't manage to score. Rizwan got a single with a slap to sweeper cover, and there was also a wide ball.
LIVE Score PAK 56/2 (12.1) CRR: 4.6 REQ: 7.64
Pakistan need 289 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Missed Chance!
Madushanka delivers to Shafique, no run scored. Sri Lanka opts for a review regarding a potential catch! Madushanka and Samarawickrama displayed confidence, and Shanaka places his trust in them. Shafique faced a short-pitched delivery that rose sharply. Attempting a pull shot across the line, it appeared as though he may have missed connecting with the ball.
LIVE Score PAK 48/2 (10) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 7.43
Pakistan need 297 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Fails Again
Babar Azam falls cheaply to a disappointing dismissal, extending his poor form. The delivery, down the leg side and full, prompts Babar to try a fine glance but he only gets a faint edge. Samarawickrama makes a slight adjustment to his left and takes the catch. Babar Azam departs for 10 runs (15 balls, 1 four).
LIVE Score PAK 37/2 (7.2) CRR: 5.05 REQ: 7.22
Pakistan need 308 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On Babar
In this over by Madushanka, Babar Azam and Shafique managed singles with shots to mid-wicket and mid-on. A short ball was ducked, and a defensive shot followed.
LIVE Score PAK 27/1 (6) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 7.23
Pakistan need 318 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq Departs
Madushanka claims the crucial wicket of Imam! With pace and bounce, Madushanka delivers a short ball outside off. Imam attempts a pull shot but is off-balance, resulting in a top-edge towards fine leg. Kusal Perera in the deep handles it expertly, securing the dismissal of Imam for 12 runs (12 balls, 1 four).
LIVE Score PAK 16/1 (3.3) CRR: 4.57 REQ: 7.08
Pakistan need 329 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Need Big Start
Madushanka bowled a varied over to Imam. It included a beautiful four, some close calls, and good seam movement.
LIVE Score PAK 10/0 (2) CRR: 5 REQ: 6.98
Pakistan need 335 runs
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Wellalage Wants To Give Big Finish To Sri Lanka
Shaheen Afridi bowled a mix of deliveries. Wellalage hit a four to deep extra cover, then took a single and two runs. Theekshana faced a leg bye, missed a flick, and there was no review despite an appeal. Afridi bowled a fine yorker, preventing runs.
LIVE Score SL 343/7 (49) CRR: 7
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL 6 Down
Shanaka departs, caught by Babar Azam at long-off. Shaheen Afridi deceived him with a well-disguised slower off-cutter. Shanaka mistimed his lofted shot, and Babar Azam took a good catch. It's Shaheen Afridi's first wicket. Shanaka scored 12 runs off 18 balls.
LIVE Score
SL 331/6 (47) CRR: 7.04
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Shanaka Look To Score Big
Haris Rauf mixed his deliveries. Samarawickrama scored singles with a straight defense and a flick to deep backward square leg. Shanaka managed runs with a pull and a hard-driven shot to sweeper cover, taking ones and twos.
LIVE Score SL 315/5 (45) CRR: 7
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Bounce Back
Haris Rauf bowled a mix of deliveries. Shanaka managed a single with a drive to sweeper cover. Samarawickrama faced variations, including a slower ball, and couldn't score, with a close call for an edge.
LIVE Score SL 299/5 (43.2) CRR: 6.9
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Dhananjaya Departs
Dhananjaya's innings ends as he attempts to loft Nawaz's delivery but doesn't connect well. He is caught by Shaheen Afridi, departing after scoring 25 runs with 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score SL 294/5 (41.1) CRR: 7.14
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali Back Into Attack
Hasan Ali bowled a mix of deliveries to Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya. Samarawickrama hit two fours, while Dhananjaya managed a single off a slower ball. There was a missed chance in the field by short fine-leg.
LIVE Score SL 294/4 (41) CRR: 7.17
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL Look To Finish On High
Samarawickrama managed a single with a pull shot off Shaheen Afridi's short delivery. He attempted a big drive but missed, followed by two runs to fine leg. Samarawickrama found fielders with consecutive shots - one to cover and one to mid-wicket.
LIVE Score SL 273/4 (39) CRR: 6.97
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama Dominate
Samarawickrama displayed class with a stylish flick for four off Shadab Khan's delivery. Subsequent balls saw Samarawickrama defend, cut to backward point, and drive for another four.
LIVE Score SL 259/4 (36.3) CRR: 7.1
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Samarawickrama
Shadab Khan bowled a mix of deliveries to Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya. Samarawickrama reached his 50 with a punch to the sweeper cover. Dhananjaya drove for a single.
LIVE Score SL 245/4 (34.3) CRR: 7.1
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Double Strike For Hasan
Hasan Ali strikes again! Asalanka is caught by Rizwan, and Pakistan is right back in the game. It was a length delivery, moving away from Asalanka, who attempted a loose push and ended up edging it behind. Rizwan made a fantastic dive to his left, just in front of the first slip, and took the catch confidently with both hands. Hasan Ali, as usual, celebrates with his trademark explosion of joy. Asalanka departs, caught by Rizwan off Hasan Ali's bowling for just 1 run from 3 deliveries.
LIVE Score
SL 232/4 (32) CRR: 7.25
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Removes Mendis
Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis, caught by Imam! Mendis continued to attack but paid the price. He departs after scoring 122 runs off 77 balls, including 14 fours and 6 sixes.
LIVE Score SL 218/3 (28.5) CRR: 7.56
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis Hits Century
Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis, a stunning century! Kusal Mendis reaches 100 with a graceful flick over deep mid-wicket. The ball was full on the stumps, and he dispatched it effortlessly. This century, achieved in just 65 balls, stands as the fastest-ever by a Sri Lankan in #CWC history. He shares the joy with Samarawickrama, wearing a radiant smile while acknowledging the applause. Mendis truly deserves a bow for this remarkable performance.
LIVE Score SL 198/2 (26.4) CRR: 7.43
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed Into The Attack
Iftikhar Ahmed bowled a good length delivery to Kusal Mendis, who nudged it to mid-wicket. Samarawickrama cut for a single, avoiding another single for a fullish ball outside off. Samarawickrama faced discomfort, called for a towel, and defended Iftikhar Ahmed's remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score SL 167/2 (24) CRR: 6.96
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka On Top
Shadab Khan bowled a juicy low full-toss that Samarawickrama missed, overbalancing on the drive. Samarawickrama later crunched a short delivery for four through backward point. Kusal Mendis managed singles, one turning through square leg, and another driven to long-off. Shadab Khan's deliveries included legbreaks outside off and a missed cutting opportunity.
LIVE Score SL 154/2 (22) CRR: 7
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan's Struggle Continues
Shadab Khan struggled with his lengths, delivering low full-tosses and short deliveries. Samarawickrama's late-cut earned four runs, while Kusal Mendis swept for a single and cut for four. A missed direct-hit opportunity added drama. Shadab Khan allowed a throw to pass by without attempting a hit.
LIVE Score SL 127/2 (20) CRR: 6.35
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Nissanka Departs
Shadab Khan dismisses Nissanka, caught by Shafique at backward point. Nissanka, disappointed, attempted a cut to a short legbreak outside off but found the fielder. Pakistan benefits from an ordinary delivery, ending Nissanka's promising innings. Nissanka departs for 51 (61), including 7 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score SL 108/2 (17.3) CRR: 6.17
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Nissanka
Kusal Mendis reached his 50 with a fantastic boundary. Both Kusal Mendis and Nissanka managed singles with well-placed shots. Nissanka also reached his half-century in this over.
LIVE Score SL 107/1 (17) CRR: 6.29
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over By Nawaz
Nawaz bowled a tight over. Nissanka defended well, and Kusal Mendis managed a single with a drive.
LIVE Score SL 90/1 (15) CRR: 6
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka Near Fifty
Nawaz bowled a tight over. Kusal Mendis defended well against full deliveries, while Nissanka managed a single. Kusal Mendis hit a four with a confident pull shot.
LIVE Score SL 79/1 (13) CRR: 6.08
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka smashes 5th four
Pathum Nissanka brings up his 5th four, this time off the edge of Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to move along to 35. Kusal Mendis is batting on 24.
SL are 65/1 in 11 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis gets his 4th four
Kusal Mendis cuts Mohammad Nawaz to bring up his 4th four and move along to 23 as Sri Lanka's 50 comes up. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 24.
SL are 53/1 in 9 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka smashes his 1st six
Pathum Nissanka smashes Hasan Ali slower ball down the ground for his first six of the innings. Nissanka moves along to 23 with a four after the six. Kusal Mendis is batting on 19.
SL are 48/1 in 8 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis dropped for 2nd time
Kusal Mendis gets a 2nd life as Imam-ul-Haq drops Sri Lanka batter at point off Shaheen Shah Afridi on 18. Mendis has moved along to 19 and Pathum Nissanka is batting on 12,
SL are 37/1 in 7 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi drops Kusal Mendis
Shaheen Shah Afridi misses catch of Kusal Mendis on his follow-through as the Sri Lanka batter smashes the Pakistan pacer for a six and four in his third over. Mendis has moved along to 14 and Pathum Nissanka is batting on 9.
SL are 29/1 in 5 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka gets 2nd four
Pathum Nissanka cashes in on free-hit after Hasan Ali's no-ball and get his second boundary by smashing the Pakistan pacer over covers for four. Nissanka is batting on 9 and Kusal Mendis is on 4.
SL are 19/1 in 4 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali dismisses Kusal Perera
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali induces an edge of Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera, who departs for a duck. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 4 as Kusal Mendis joins him in the middle.
SL are 6/1 in 2 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka off the mark with 4
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has got off the mark with a four through fine-leg off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Nissanka is batting on 4 and Kusal Perera is on 0.
SL are 4/0 in 1 over vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique replaces Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan
Babar Azam's Pakistan have dropped opener Fakhar Zaman and replaced him with Abdullah Shafique for match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Check playing 11 of both teams HERE...
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Live Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, elects to bat first
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. As expected, Maheesh Theekshana returns to the side in place of Kasun Rajitha for Lanka.
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will be out in the middle in Hyderabad soon for the toss in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
Live Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Babar Azam or Kusal Mendis? Maheesh Theekshana or Shaheen Shah Afridi? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 Fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam eyes 50 catches in ODI
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (46) needs four grabs to complete 50 catches in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi was 2nd fastest to 50 ODI wickets
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the second-fastest player in the history of Pakistan cricket to claim 50 wickets in ODI matches. He achieved this milestone in just 25 innings, an incredible feat for such a young player. Can Afridi rock Sri Lanka batting in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hold big edge in head-to-head
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 156 times in ODI cricket and out of those Pakistan have a massive 92 matches and Sri Lanka have won only 59 times. One match ended in a tie and other four were no-result. Who will win today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam aims for new record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (488) needs 12 more fours to reach the 500 fours in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in Pakistan's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Mohammad Rizwan eyes big milestone
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (5,981) needs 19 runs to reach the milestone of 6,000 runs in international cricket. Rizwan scored an impressive fifty in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Netherlands last week. Can Rizwan reach this landmark vs Sri Lanka in their next World Cup match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq eyes big landmark
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is nine short of 3,000 ODI runs. If he gets them tomorrow, it will have taken him 67 innings. Only Hashim Amla (57) has got there quicker. Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope also took 67 innings, while Babar Azam needed 68. Can Imam achieve this feat in Pakistan's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: SL have never beaten Pakistan in World Cup
Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan cricket team in a World Cup match in seven previous attempts. Babar Azam-led Pakistan hold a 7-0 win record against the Lankans in World Cups. Can Pakistan win their 8th match in a row against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka look to bounce back
The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka were hammered by 102 runs by South Africa after conceding 428 runs in their opening match last week. Dasun Shanaka's side will look to make amends for their second match against Babar Azam-led Pakistan, who are at the top of the points table currently.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.