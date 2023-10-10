Highlights | PAK Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's indomitable spirit against Sri Lanka in World Cups remains unbroken, stretching their unbeaten record to a remarkable 8-0. This triumph not only reaffirms their cricketing supremacy but also etches a historic moment in the annals of the World Cup, as it becomes the highest-ever successful run-chase witnessed in this prestigious tournament's history. The stage was set on a batsman-friendly pitch, with Sri Lanka amassing a formidable total of 344 runs, primarily propelled by the centuries of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Mendis, granted a couple of lifelines, orchestrated a blazing century in just 65 balls, establishing a new record for Sri Lankan batsmen in World Cup history. While Samarawickrama's elegant century might have been overshadowed by Mendis, it marked his maiden ODI ton and further bolstered Sri Lanka's imposing score.

In retaliation, Pakistan faced early turbulence, losing two pivotal wickets during the powerplay, courtesy of Dilshan Madushanka's relentless bowling. However, Pakistan showcased unwavering resilience and mounted a spirited comeback, ultimately sealing a memorable victory in style. This captivating encounter encapsulated the essence of cricket—a spectacle of skill, determination, and unwavering perseverance from both sides.

