IND 441/6 (91) | IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 4: Rahul, Pant Depart, IND Six Down
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma, IND Vs NZ, 1st Test at Bangalore - India fight back with Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli.
LIVE IND VS NZ 1st Test Score: Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's partnership wiped out India's earlier gains, putting New Zealand in a commanding position. After early wickets from Siraj and Bumrah, followed by Jadeja's quick dismissals of Phillips and Henry, India seemed poised to clean up the tail. However, Ravindra and Southee counterattacked brilliantly. New Zealand finished with 402 runs on the board and India got off to a fine start with Rohit Sharma hitting a fifty. However, Jaiswal and Rohit were dismissed early in the innings but the hosts fought back with Sarfaraz Khan 70 (78) finishing the day unbeaten on the crease. However, Kohli got out on the last ball of the day from Glenn Philips.
Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 live score update from Bangalore
IND vs NZ Day 4 Live Scores: Wicket
India are in trouble now as the likes of Pant and KL Rahul departed. Ashwin and Jadeja who are in the middle will look to make a big stand here.
IND 441/6 (91)
IND vs NZ Day 4 Live Scores: Wicket
Sarfaraz departs after a well-made 150. India is still going solid with a lead of 57 runs.
IND: 413/4 (85.4)
IND vs NZ Day 4 Live Scores: Covers Coming Off
Big news covers are coming off. The rain has finally stopped, and the covers are being lifted. The ground staff will now focus on clearing away puddles and drying the outfield as quickly as possible.
India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live Score: Heavy Rain In Bengaluru
The rain continues to pour heavily at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. If the weather doesn't clear up soon, we might lose an entire session of play. Let's keep our fingers crossed for some action on Day 4.
IND: 344/3 (71)
India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live Score: Play To Resume On Time?
'Conditions have improved, and play is expected to resume shortly after lunch,' announces Saba Karim on air. Exciting news for cricket fans!
IND vs NZ Live Score: Rain Stops Play
A light drizzle has started, and the players are heading off the field. New Zealand won't be too bothered by this delay it gives them a moment to reflect and regroup.
IND: 344/3 (71)
India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: First 100 For Sarfaraz In Tests
Driven through the covers for four! Sarfaraz Khan brings up his first Test century. After a duck in the first innings, he's now shining on the international stage. Taking calculated risks, he's reached his century in just 110 balls.
IND: 294/3 (63)
IND vs NZ 1s Test Day 4 Live: NZ lead below 90
Rishabh Pant plays a soft shot towards the slip cordon, but it falls just short of Tom Latham at short third man and rolls away for four. New Zealand’s lead is now under 100.
LIVE IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Shines
When Virat Kohli is batting in the middle, the other batter often does not get the attention and that is exactly what has happened with Sarfaraz Khan today, he came to bat at a crucial period and was rock on with his counter attacking skills against New Zealand.
LIVE IND vs NZ: Day 3 Summed Up
New Zealand get to a high score - India start off fell - Lose Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal - Fight Back With Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli, but in the Kohli fell out on the final ball of the day to make it a bad one for India.
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Intense Affair
What a Test match we are having, first day got washed out due to rain and the next day something impossible happened when India got bowled out for just 46. Slowly fighting back on Day 3, India could have been 231/2 at stumps but Kohli got out on the last ball.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: Stumps
Virat Kohli has got out on the last ball of the day by Glenn Philips and India camp just cannot believe it. Kohli batted brilliantly today but in the end, New Zealand are all smiles walking back at stumps.
IND: 231/3 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: India trail by 129 runs
India are slowly coming back into this contest but New Zealand still have a good grip on this contest. We don't have much play left for the day and Kiwis would love a wicket before stumps.
IND: 227/2 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand eye wickets
New Zealand desperate to break this partnership between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. India trail by 159 runs as Henry and Philips attack the stumps for New Zealand.
IND: 197/2 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: Fifty up for both batters
Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli have completed their fifties and India are 188 for 2 in 37 overs. Matt Henry brought into the attack by Tom Latham now.
IND: 188/2 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: India slowly coming back
India batters Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan look in fine rhythm at the moment. New Zealand searching for wickets with Southee and Patel.
IND: 167/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st Test: India need partnership
India need a partnership between Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli as they trail by runs at the moment. Rourke and Patel continue attack for the Kiwis searching wickets.
IND: 121/2 (26.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Big Wicket!
Rohit Sharma 52 (63) out bowled by Ajaz Patel. You will not believe what has just happened, India are two down as the ball rolls over to the stumps. He cannot believe and the crowd is just silent at the moment.
IND: 95/2 (22.2 Overs)
IND vs NZ Live Score: Wicket
Ajaz Patel provides New Zealand with their first breakthrough as he picks up Jaiswal's wicket. India's opener fails to judge the ball in an attempt for a big hit and gets stumped.
IND 74/1 (19)
IND vs NZ Live Score: 50 UP
The Indian team are 50 up. The duo of Rohit and Jasiwal will look to make it big after the kind of start they got.
IND: 51/0 (13.3)
IND vs NZ Live Score: IND Start Batting
The likes of Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have started batting and have been going well so far. It will be interesting to see as to how the duo tackles the NZ bowlers.
IND: 22/0 (6)
IND vs NZ Live Score: IND To Bat Again
Finally, the new Zealand inning is over. It was an absolute torture for the Indian team as they witnessed horrors with the bat yesterday. The Indian team will look to bat well when they come out in the second innings. Let's hope for the best. The Kiwis have taken a massive 356-run lead.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 9 Down
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Ajaz Patel lbw with a well-flighted googly. Patel, attempting a leg-side shot, was struck on the back pad, confirming New Zealand's ninth wicket.
Live Score NZ 384/9 (89.5) CRR: 4.27
IND vs NZ Live Score: Siraj Provides Breakthrough
Southee departs for 65 after mistiming a slower, yorker-length ball from Siraj, caught by Jadeja at cover. India finally breaks the partnership, but not before significant damage. Southee, visibly frustrated, walks off disappointed.
Live Score NZ 370/8 (87) CRR: 4.25
Day 3: 2nd Session - New Zealand lead by 324 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: Fifty For Southee
Southee reaches his fifty with a gritty single, providing solid support to Ravindra. Despite the ball kicking off the deck and hitting his glove, it's been a superb knock under pressure.
Live Score NZ 361/7 (84.4) CRR: 4.26
Day 3: 2nd Session - New Zealand lead by 315 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: Lunch Break
Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's partnership nullified India's early breakthroughs, as they counterattacked with ease. After India took four wickets, Ravindra's confidence grew, and Southee defended well. Their aggressive approach yielded 58 runs in the last four overs, with Ravindra scoring a classy hundred. New Zealand now leads by 299 runs, dominating the game.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand Back On Top
Southee survives a close call, kicking the ball away from the stumps after a soft defensive shot. He later smashes Siraj for a six over backward square leg and earns four extra runs due to a misfield from Rohit. India takes the second new ball as the session nears its end.
Live Score NZ 345/7 (81) CRR: 4.26
Day 3: Lunch Break - New Zealand lead by 299 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: 100 For Rachin Ravindra
Ravindra reaches his second Test hundred, a special moment in front of his family at a place with personal significance. Coming in under pressure, he's now guided his team into a commanding position.
Live Score NZ 324/7 (79.3) CRR: 4.08
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 278 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: India Need Wicket Of Rachin
Ravindra displays aggressive intent against Jadeja, scoring two boundaries with well-timed cover drives and a late cut while also finding the fielder on a few occasions. Jadeja's bowling prompts solid defensive strokes, but Ravindra effectively silences the crowd with his attacking play.
Live Score NZ 284/7 (76.1) CRR: 3.73
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 238 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: Fifty For Ravindra
Kuldeep Yadav delivers a floated full ball on middle, and Ravindra aggressively skips down the track to hit a boundary, bringing up his fifty. This shot demonstrates his clear intent to attack.
Live Score NZ 259/7 (70.4) CRR: 3.67
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 213 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: India Bounce Back
Jadeja to Matt Henry, OUT! Bowled! It was only a matter of time before India's spinners breached the lower-order defenses. Matt Henry, who came out swinging, managed a couple of boundaries but falls for 8 runs off 9 balls.
Live Score NZ 233/7 (64.5) CRR: 3.59
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 187 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: Jadeja removes Phillips
Jadeja bowls Phillips for 14 runs with a length delivery that skidded through, hitting the stumps after missing the inside edge. This marks another crucial wicket for India as they continue to make progress this morning.
Live Score NZ 223/6 (62.3) CRR: 3.57
Drinks - New Zealand lead by 177 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: Bumrah Strikes
Bumrah claims his first wicket by dismissing Blundell for 5 runs, caught by Rahul after edging a good-length delivery outside off, showcasing excellent bowling that created doubt in Blundell's mind.
Live Score NZ 204/5 (57.5) CRR: 3.53
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 158 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: India Start With Bumrah & Siraj
Ravindra scored 5 runs, including a boundary from Siraj, while Bumrah maintained pressure with precise deliveries, resulting in no runs off most balls. NZ stands at 185-3.
LIVE Score NZ 189/3 (53.2) CRR: 3.54
Day 3: 1st Session - New Zealand lead by 143 runs
IND vs NZ Live Score: What To Expect
Bengaluru enjoys a sunny day after storms, enhancing conditions for cricket but worsening India's plight. With New Zealand at 180/3 and a 134-run lead, India needs to capitalize on chances created yesterday. The improved surface favors New Zealand, making today's session crucial for determining the match's outcome.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Pitch Report
Today's sunny weather has improved the batting surface, with dried moisture and opened cracks. Bowlers' previous deliveries have created dents, suggesting potential movement during play.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Bad Light Stops Play, Favoring New Zealand
As bad light halted the day’s play, New Zealand was well in control with a healthy lead and a resilient batting lineup ready to push further on Day 3.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Poor Fielding Adds to India’s Woes
Missed opportunities in the field, like dropped catches, added pressure on India. Conway capitalized on these mistakes, anchoring New Zealand’s innings effectively.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: India’s Struggles Against Swing
New Zealand’s bowlers consistently exploited swing and movement. India’s top-order, including Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, found themselves caught in the web of the Kiwi pacers.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Kohli’s Rare Duck in Test Cricket
Virat Kohli, usually reliable under pressure, recorded a rare duck, his first in 32 innings, rattling the Indian side in the crucial opening hour.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: New Zealand’s Strong Lead at Stumps
New Zealand ended Day 2 at 180/3, holding a commanding lead of 134 runs with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell still at the crease.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja’s Crucial Breakthrough
Amidst the Kiwi dominance, Jadeja provided some relief by dismissing Will Young for 33, ending a dangerous 75-run partnership with Conway.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Devon Conway’s Dominant 91
Conway spearheaded New Zealand’s reply with an elegant 91. His ability to counter India's bowling attack laid a solid foundation for the Kiwis' lead.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: William ORourke’s Impressive Spell
Young pacer William ORourke bowled brilliantly, taking 4 wickets for 22 runs. His extra bounce troubled the Indian batters, with key wickets like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Matt Henry’s Five-Wicket Masterclass
Henry was the star of the day, picking up 5 wickets for just 15 runs. His disciplined line and movement left the Indian batters with no answers.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: India's Record Low Total on Home Soil
India collapsed to their lowest-ever home Test total, managing just 46 runs. The Kiwis' relentless pace attack, led by Matt Henry, stunned the Indian lineup.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs. New Zealand's 1st Test on Day 3. For over-by-over live updates, stay tuned to Zee News.
