IND VS AUS CT-2025 Semi-Final Highlights: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat Australia By 4 Wickets To Reach Champions Trophy 2025 Final

IND Vs AUS Champions Trophy 1st Semifinal Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India reached the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a clinical four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs and India chased it down with 11 balls to spare. Besides Kohli's 98-ball knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.

Earlier, captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey struck fifties to guide Australia past 260, which was not enough in the end.

Squads For IND vs AUS Semi-Final

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.