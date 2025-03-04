IND VS AUS CT-2025 Semi-Final Highlights: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat Australia By 4 Wickets To Reach Champions Trophy 2025 Final
India Vs Australia Champions Trophy 1st Semifinal Highlights: Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India reached the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a clinical four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.
Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs and India chased it down with 11 balls to spare. Besides Kohli's 98-ball knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.
Earlier, captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey struck fifties to guide Australia past 260, which was not enough in the end.
Squads For IND vs AUS Semi-Final
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Player Of The Match
Virat Kohli has been given the Player Of The Match Award for his fantastic half-century in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.
Most POTM Awards In ICC ODI Tournaments
10 - Sachin Tendulkar
8 - Glenn McGrath
8 - Rohit Sharma
7 - Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Stat Alert
Highest targets chased down in Champions Trophy knockouts.
282 - SA vs ENG, Dhaka, 1998 QF
265 - NZ vs IND, Nairobi, 2000 Final
265 - IND vs BAN, Edgbaston, 2017 SF
265 - IND vs AUS, Dubai, 2025 SF
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: India Win
KL Rahul smashes a six off Glenn Maxwell as India beat Australia by four wickets in the first-semi-final to reach the final of 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.
IND 267/6 (48.1)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Hardik Departs
Nathan Ellis removes Hardik Pandya but he's done his job. India are very close to victory with Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul at the crease.
IND 260-6 (48 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: 12 off 18 balls
Hardik Pandyas slams Adam Zampa for back to back sixes as India need 12 off 18 balls to win this match and reach the finals of Champions Trophy 2025.
IND 253-5 ( 47 Ov)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Zampa Removes Kohli
Adam Zampa removes a well-set Virat Kohli on a flighted googly. Kohli wants to hit big but the ball hits the bottom part of the bat and the fielder takes an easy catch. Hardik Pandya comes to the crease.
IND 226-5 (43 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Last 10 Overs
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease as India need 65 runs in the last 10 overs with six wickets in hand. Australia desperately need wickets to make a comeback in the game.
IND 200-4 (40 Ov)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Axar Departs
Nathan Ellis gives Australia a crucial breakthrough by removing an aggressive Axar Patel, who shapes to heave the ball across the line and misses it completely.
IND 183-4 (36)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: India In Firm Control
Virat Kohli and Axar Patel are in complete control as India are moving forward at a brisk rate in the run-chase. India now need 90 runs in 16 overs to win this game and reach finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.
IND 175-3 (34 Ov)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Shreyas Departs
Big relief for Australia as Adam Zampa breaks the 91-run stand by dismissing Shreyas Iyer, who misses the ball completely to get bowled. Axar Patel joins Virat Kohli in the run-chase.
IND 136-3 ( 27 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Fifty For Kohli
Virat Kohli brings his fifty in style as he hits Zampa for a boundary on square leg. It's the 74th ODI fifty for Virat as he takes India forward in the run-chase.
IND 131-2 (25 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Game In Balance
After the end of 20 overs, the IND vs AUS semi-final is in perfect balance as both teams look to stay ahead. Virat and Shreyas are smartly building a stand to keep India in control in run-chase. Australia need quick wickets to make things tough for India.
IND 103-2 (20 Ov)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: All Eyes On Shreyas, Kohli
After losing two wickets in the first powerplay, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli have stitched a good partnership to take India forward in the run-chase. The duo will look to bat deeper.
IND 82-2 (16 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Connolly Removes Rohit
India are in trouble now as Cooper Connolly removes dangerous Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper goes for a big shot but he misses the ball and gets LBW. Rohit takes the review but the on-field decision stays.
IND 43-2 (8 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, CT 2025: Australia All Out For 264
Australia posts 264 in 49.3 overs, setting India a target of 265 in the semi-final. Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) led the charge, while India's bowlers kept things in check. Shami took three wickets, with Jadeja and Varun picking up two each. A tricky chase awaits India, with the surface offering some assistance to the bowlers.
AUS: 264-9 (49.3)
AUS vs IND Live Cricket Score, CT 2025: Dwarshuis Finally Finds Runs!
Ben Dwarshuis gets some valuable runs, guiding one past third man for four. A much-needed boundary as he looks to accelerate Australia's innings in the final overs.
AUS 234/6 (44)
AUS vs IND Live Semi Final, CT 2025: Australia Struggling for Runs!
India's spinners are tightening the screws! Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy keep the pressure on, with Australia managing just four runs in the last two overs. Dwarshuis is struggling to rotate the strike, and the scoring rate has dipped significantly.
AUS 217/6 (42)
India vs Australia Live CT 2025: The Big Show Falls!
Glenn Maxwell smashes a huge six off Axar Patel to bring up 200 for Australia, but the celebration is short-lived! Axar roars back on the very next ball, cleaning up Maxwell for just 7 runs. India tightens its grip on the game.
AUS 206/6 (38)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Gill Departs
Ben Dwarshuis gives India a massive blow by removing in form Shubman Gill, who drags the ball onto the stumps. Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma in the run-chase.
IND 30-1 (5 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: India Need Wickets
Alex Carey and Steve Smith have upped the tempo in the last few overs. With 15 overs to go, the Indian team is now desperately looking for wickets in order to restrict Australia to a decent total.
AUS 186-4 (35 Ov)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Jadeja Removes Inglis
Ravindra Jadeja gives Australia a major blow as he removes Josh Inglis, who has been in superb form in the tournament. On a length delivery on off and middle, Josh Inglis goes on the back foot to punch and finds Virat Kohli at cover.
AUS 144-4 (27 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Fifty For Smith
Australia have lost wickets from the other end but Steve Smith has looked in complete control as he completes his half-century with a double off Varun Chakravarthy. Smith will look to bat till the end of innings and help his team post a competitive total.
AUS 133-3 (26 Ov)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Jadeja Strikes! Labuschagne Trapped LBW
Ravindra Jadeja has provided a crucial breakthrough for India! Marnus Labuschagne, who was looking to build a steady partnership with Steve Smith, is trapped LBW while trying to play across the line. The umpire raises his finger, and after a brief discussion, Labuschagne decides not to review. A big wicket for India as Australia loses their third! The pressure is now on Steve Smith to anchor the innings.
AUS: 113/3 (23 overs)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Big Blow! Shami Cleans Up Steve Smith
Mohammed Shami has delivered a massive breakthrough for India! Steve Smith, who was anchoring Australia's innings, steps down the track but completely misses a full toss, and the ball crashes into the stumps. Smith walks back after a well-made 73 off 96 balls.With Smith gone, Glenn Maxwell joins Alex Carey at the crease.
AUS: 199/5 (37 overs)
India vs Australia CT 2025 Semi Final Live Updates: Australia Cross 100 As Smith, Labuschagne Steady The Innings
Australia has reached 100 runs as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne continue to build the innings. Labuschagne finally broke a long boundary drought with a cheeky edge past the keeper, while he also smashed a slog sweep for six. Smith, on the other hand, is rotating the strike well. Meanwhile, Umpire Richard Illingworth had a word with Ravindra Jadeja regarding the taping on his left hand, instructing him to remove it before his over.
AUS: 105/2 (20)
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Dwarshuis Departs!
Varun Chakravarthy gets his second wicket! Ben Dwarshuis tries to go big but finds Shreyas Iyer in the deep, who takes a comfortable catch. Australia lose their seventh wicket.
AUS 242/7 (47)
IND vs AUS Live Score, Semi Final: Smith, Labuschagne Steady Australia's Innings
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are rebuilding for Australia after an early wobble. The duo is rotating the strike, but boundaries have been hard to come by. Labuschagne finally breaks a 50-ball drought with a cheeky edge past the keeper for four. Meanwhile, Umpire Richard Illingworth had a word with Ravindra Jadeja about the taping on his left hand, asking him to remove it before his over.
AUS: 96/2 (19)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Concern For India As Axar Patel Suffers Injury
Axar Patel appears to be in some discomfort after falling awkwardly on his neck. He is receiving treatment while players take a drinks break. Meanwhile, India’s spinners have done well to slow down Australia’s scoring after Travis Head’s dismissal. Hoping Axar can continue!
AUS: 82/2 (16)
AUS vs IND Live Cricket Score, CT 2025: Australia Slows Down After Head's Wicket
India tightening the screws as spinners take control! Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy are building pressure, with Australia’s run rate dropping below six. Drama in the 14th over—Varun spills a catch at short fine-leg, and Axar’s delivery hits the stumps, but the bails stay intact. A maiden over from Axar adds to Australia's struggle.
AUS: 72/2 (14)
IND vs AUS Live Semi Final Cricket Score: Powerplay Ends!
Australia finishes the powerplay with a good score but they got a big wicket of Travis Head. India started strong, but Travis Head counter-attacked before falling to Varun Chakravarthy. A balanced start to the semi-final!
AUS: 63-2 (10)
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025: Varun Strikes, Travis Head Departs
Varun Chakravarthy works his magic again! The mystery spinner gets the massive wicket of Travis Head, who was looking dangerous. Head goes for a big shot but mistimes it straight to Shubman Gill at long-off. Huge breakthrough for India!
AUS: 54-2 (8)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Travis Head Finds His Rhythm
Travis Head had a slow start, scoring just 1 run off his first 10 balls, but he has shifted gears in no time! After 20 balls, he has raced to 26 runs. He’s on the attack mode now.
AUS: 36-1 (6)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dream Start For India!
India piles on the pressure early, restricting Australia to just 4 runs in 3 overs, with three coming from wides. The Aussie batters have barely put bat to ball. And now, Mohammed Shami STRIKES! UltraEdge confirms the edge, and Cooper Connolly departs for a duck (0 off 9 balls), caught by KL Rahul.
AUS: 4/1 (3)
IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE, CT 2025: Travis Head Survives Early Scare
Travis Head gets a lucky break! He edges one back towards Mohammed Shami, who stretches out a hand but fails to hold on. A missed opportunity for India early on.
AUS: 3-0 (2)
IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia Wins Toss, India To Bowl
Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first in the semi-final clash. The Aussies have added extra spin, bringing in Tanveer Sangha in place of Spencer Johnson, while Cooper Connolly also makes the XI. Meanwhile, India has stuck with the same team from the New Zealand match, with Varun Chakravarthy retaining his spot after his brilliant 5-wicket haul, meaning Harshit Rana misses out.
India vs Australia Live Score: Battle Of Captains
Rohit Sharma’s aggressive captaincy contrasts with Steve Smith’s tactical approach, setting up an intriguing leadership battle.
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Live: KL Rahul’s Anchor Role
KL Rahul’s role in the middle overs will be vital in countering Australia’s pace attack and ensuring stability during the chase or while setting a total.
IND vs AUS Live, CT 2025 Semi-Final: Dubai Pitch Report & Conditions
The dry surface in Dubai is expected to assist spinners, making India’s bowling attack even more dangerous, while chasing under lights could be tricky.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia’s Toss Dilemma
If Steve Smith wins the toss, he faces a tough decision—bat first against India’s spin-heavy attack or bowl first against an in-form Indian batting lineup.
IND vs AUS Live Updates, CT 2025: Australia’s Spin Deficiency
With only one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa, Australia might struggle to contain India’s batsmen on a turning dry track.
IND vs AUS Live Score And Updates: Another Dry Pitch On Cards?
The pitch in Ahmedabad for the 2023 World Cup final was extremely dry, and if Australia captain Steve Smith is right, a similar surface could be expected this time. India captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t seen the pitch yet, as the team had a rest day on Monday. However, he will closely inspect the fresh pitch before deciding on the final playing XI. So far, India has played on three different pitches in the Champions Trophy, and today's match will be on a fourth one.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Rohit Sharma’s Toss Worries
India has lost 13 tosses in a row, but Rohit Sharma remains unfazed, emphasizing the team’s ability to adapt, whether batting or bowling first.
IND vs AUS Live Score: The Kohli vs Zampa Face-Off
Adam Zampa has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in ODIs, making this a crucial match-up. India will look to counter Zampa’s threat in the middle overs.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Varun Chakravarthy’s Selection Dilemma
Despite having played only two ODIs, Chakravarthy’s match-winning spell against New Zealand makes a strong case for his inclusion in the playing XI.
IND vs AUS Live Score: India’s Spin Dominance
Dubai’s conditions are expected to favour spinners, and India boasts a world-class spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and the X-factor, Varun Chakravarthy.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia’s New-Look Attack
With Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc absent, Australia’s new-ball attack lacks its usual menace. Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis will have to step up against India's formidable top order.
IND vs AUS Live Score: India’s Redemption Mission
The last time India met Australia in an ODI was the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia stunned the cricketing world. Now, Rohit Sharma’s men have a chance to settle scores in another ICC knockout clash.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Dew Unlikely to Influence Decision-Making
Unlike other venues, Dubai’s weather conditions suggest dew won’t be a major factor, making the toss less influential in dictating batting conditions.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: India’s Best ODI Generation Without ICC Silverware?
This current Indian squad is arguably their best ODI team, yet they lack a major ICC trophy. The hunger to cement their legacy will drive them.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: India’s Winning Streak vs Australia’s Unpredictability
India enters the semi-final with a perfect record in this tournament. However, Australia’s ability to thrive under pressure keeps them a dangerous opponent.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: The Maracanã Parallel: One-Off Games Matter
Comparisons to the Maracanã 1950 football final highlight how superior teams can falter in a single knockout game. India must stay composed to avoid another heartbreak.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Can Zampa Trouble India Again?
Adam Zampa was instrumental in the 2023 World Cup final. If conditions favor him, his leg spin could pose a significant challenge to India’s middle order.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Rahul and Maxwell Near Major Milestones
KL Rahul is 33 runs away from 3000 ODI runs, while Glenn Maxwell needs 17 for 4000. Both will aim to reach their milestones in a high-stakes game.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Australia’s Opening Puzzle
With Matt Short injured, Australia might push Josh Inglis to open alongside Head. How this partnership fares could shape their innings.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Dubai Pitch Favors Spinners in Second Innings
Stats indicate spinners perform significantly better in the second innings in Dubai. This could influence team selection and toss decisions.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Axar Patel’s New Role at No. 5
Axar Patel’s batting evolution has made him a reliable middle-order option. His ability to counterattack in pressure situations adds depth to India's lineup.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja: The Last Dance?
Having already retired from T20Is, this could be the final ODI ICC event for these stalwarts. Adding another trophy to their collection is a strong motivator.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Toss Troubles for India
India has lost 13 tosses in a row, a bizarre streak that could impact their preferred strategy. The toss-winning captain might opt to bat first.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Head vs India: A Familiar Threat
Travis Head’s explosive batting haunted India in the 2023 World Cup final. His ability to attack early could put pressure on India's bowling attack.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: A Rivalry Forged in ICC Knockouts
India and Australia have met four times in ICC ODI tournaments since 2011, splitting wins evenly. The stakes are high, with India seeking redemption for the 2023 World Cup final loss.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: India’s Dominance Since 2023 World Cup
Despite Australia’s triumph in the 2023 final, India has surged ahead in overall performance, making them favorites. However, history proves one-off games can defy predictions.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma: India's X-Factor
Rohit Sharma has been in explosive form but hasn't yet hit a big score in this tournament. A strong start from him could be the game-changer for India.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Glenn Maxwell: High-Risk, High-Reward
Maxwell boasts the highest strike rate against spin since 2022 but also one of the lowest averages. His approach against India’s spinners will be crucial.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Kohli’s ODI Legacy at Stake
Virat Kohli, who just played his 300th ODI, is chasing another ICC title. This Champions Trophy could mark one of his last major tournaments in ODIs.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Australia's Bowling Woes
Missing their first-choice pacers, Australia is relying on an inexperienced attack. The conditions in Dubai will test their ability to restrict India’s batting power.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Spin to Win: India's Likely Game Plan
With Dubai's pitches slowing down in the second innings, India might field four spinners. Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul against New Zealand strengthens his case.
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Will India Play Four Spinners?
India played with four spinners against New Zealand in their last match and the quartet wrecked the Kiwis, sharing nine wickets among them in their team’s 44-run win on Sunday. So, it will be interesting to see whether all four spinners against Australia or whether they prefer an extra fast-bowling option in Tuesday's clash.
"We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners. The reason I say it is because we are very much aware of the conditions here and we know exactly what works and what doesn't work," said Rohit in his pre-match press conference.
"So, we will think about it, what is the right combination to go with, but it is tempting," he added.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Smith On Spin Test
Australia skipper Steve Smith feels the outcome of the semi-final will depend on who deals with spin best.
"The game's probably won and lost how we play this spin, particularly in the middle overs, the way we get through there," Smith said in the pre-match press conference.
"It's going to be a challenge. I think that there's going to be some spin by the looks of it, looking at the surface, and we've got to counter that. So we'll see how we do that tomorrow," he added.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Best Figures For India In Champions Trophy
5/36 Ravindra Jadeja vs WI The Oval 2013
5/42 Varun Chakaravarthy vs NZ Dubai 2025
5/53 Mohd Shami vs Ban Dubai 2025
4/38 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus Dhaka 1998
4/45 Zaheer Khan vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Weather Update Of Dubai
The weather forecast for the India vs Australia match in Dubai for Tuesday predicts a bright and sunny day. Temperatures are likely to hover in the 20s, which will be ideal playing conditions for the Champions Trophy semi-finals.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Match Officials For India-Australia Clash
On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth
Third umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Pitch Report
The pitch in Dubai has not been the high-scoring side and it is likely to assist the spinners during the semi-finals as well. The teams are expected to bat first after winning toss as it becomes difficult to chase in the absence of dew.
The IND vs AUS match will be broadcast on TV on Star Sports and Network 18 channels. You can also livestream the IND vs AUS match on JioHotstar.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs
Total ODIs played: 151
Australia won: 84
India won: 57
No result: 10
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Rematch Of 2023 WC Final
The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final is the first ODI match between India and Australia since the 2023 World Cup final where Aussies emerged victorious. So, India will look to prevail over Australia this time around.
IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Stay tuned with Zee News for all live updates.
