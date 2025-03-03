LIVE | IND VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025 Semi-Final Match: India Face Australia For Spot In Final

IND Vs AUS Champions Trophy 1st Semifinal Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final is the first ODI match between India and Australia since the 2023 World Cup final.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far as they have registered impressive wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Australia's path to the semi-finals in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been a case of resilience and subsequent favourable results. A stunning win against England in their campaign opener, followed by two rain-hit games sealed Australia's spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Squads For IND vs AUS Semi-Final

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.