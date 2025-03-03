Advertisement
IND VS AUS

LIVE | IND VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025 Semi-Final Match: India Face Australia For Spot In Final

India Vs Australia Champions Trophy 1st Semifinal Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS AUS Scorecard: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 08:29 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

IND Vs AUS Champions Trophy 1st Semifinal Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final is the first ODI match between India and Australia since the 2023 World Cup final.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far as they have registered impressive wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Australia's path to the semi-finals in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been a case of resilience and subsequent favourable results. A stunning win against England in their campaign opener, followed by two rain-hit games sealed Australia's spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Squads For IND vs AUS Semi-Final

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

Follow Zee News For All Live Updates Of IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

03 March 2025
20:23 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

Total ODIs played: 151

Australia won: 84

India won: 57

No result: 10

20:14 IST

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Rematch Of 2023 WC Final

The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final is the first ODI match between India and Australia since the 2023 World Cup final where Aussies emerged victorious. So, India will look to prevail over Australia this time around. 

20:08 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, CT 2025 1st Semi-Final: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Stay tuned with Zee News for all live updates.

