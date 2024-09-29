IND: 107-3(35) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score And Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Checkout Kanpur Weather Report For Day 4
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Day 3 of IND vs BAN Test taking place at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.
The entire Day 2 of second Test between India and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Kanpur on Saturday (September 28). Last time an entire day's play washed out in India was in Bengaluru back in 2015. On Day 1, after 35 overs of play, the play was called off due to bad light. Both teams would be hoping to get some action on Day 3. It will be an intense battle between Indian bowlers and the Bangladesh middle-order. Rohit Sharma and his troops will look to seal the series with a win in the second and final Test.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Here.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4 Updates
The third day of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test did not have rain but the play was called off due to wet outfield. Fans would be hoping to get some cricket action in Kanpur tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What To Expect On Day 4?
Day 4 is expected to have some cricket action after two days spoiled by rain in Kanpur. India will take Bangladesh on Day 4 in the second Test.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Updates
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X on Sunday and posted, "UPDATE Play for Day 3 in Kanpur has been called off due to wet outfield. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank"
LIVE IND vs BAN: 2 Days Washed Out
Two days of this Test match have been washed out in a row. India and Bangladesh players would be frustrated with the weather conditions at the moment and wet outfield which could not allow them to step on the field.
IND vs BAN Live: Day 3 Called Off Due To Wet Outfield
India vs Bangladesh 3rd day has been called off due to wet field. Luckily, there’s no rain expected for the next two days. Let’s hope some cricket can happen if the water dries up by tomorrow. We’ll need good weather and a lot of effort to make that happen.
IND vs BAN Live: Test Heading For A Draw?
With just two days of play, it might not be enough to get a clear result. However, both teams will be hoping that the cloudy weather and the rough areas on the pitch could play a key role in turning things around.
IND vs BAN Test 3rd Day Live: Next Inspection At 2 PM
The next inspection will take place at 2 PM IST. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/mFvJO8etwS
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 29, 2024
IND vs BAN Live: Inspection Underway
The umpires, along with the chief curator, are inspecting the ground. They're pressing certain areas with their shoes to see if it's still damp or soft. Commentator Saba Karim mentioned that they sprinkled some sawdust on the ground before the inspection.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Weather Forecast Looks Bit Positive
The main issue right now is waiting for the sun to come out and dry the wet areas on the outfield. So far, it hasn’t dried fast enough for play to continue. It’s still cloudy in Kanpur, but the weather forecast shows a chance of some sunshine later in the afternoon.
IND vs BAN Live Updates: Inspection To Take Place At 12 PM
'The ground's soggy. No sunlight for it to dry. Lots of soggy patches. Black soil surface - it has been under the hessian. It has underlying moisture. The Indian bowlers will enjoy bowling. It is a bit damp. There are patches where the bowlers will tempt the batters to play shots. Not easy to bat, especially in the first hour whenever the play starts," reckon Murali Kartik and Athar Ali Khan.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Pitch Cover Removed
The pitch cover has been fully taken off. The outfield looks lush and green under cloudy skies. Rollers and soppers are busy at work, with frequent checks happening. The good news is, it's not raining! Don't forget, the pitch and ground inspection is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates
The third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a wet outfield. It is still under the scanner as to when will the match start.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates
Amidst the middle of the rain-affected second Test in Kanpur, the BCCI declared the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.
NEWS - #TeamIndia’s squad for T20I series against Bangladesh announced.
More details here - https://t.co/7OJdTgkU5q #INDvBAN @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DOyz5XGMs5
— BCCI (BCCI) September 28, 2024
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates
The Day 3 of the game is likely to be delayed as it rained heavily in Kanpur. Let's hope for the best.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3. We will take you all the key updates of the day's play from Kanpur. Rain washed out the second day of the match.
