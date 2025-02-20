BAN: 123/5(33) | IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025: Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Hold Fort For BAN

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, led by Rohit Sharma, made key changes, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, while Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, focused on a spin-heavy attack.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav