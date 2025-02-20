BAN: 123/5(33) | IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025: Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Hold Fort For BAN
India Vs Bangladesh (IND VS BAN) 2nd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are back in Team India's playing XI.
IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, led by Rohit Sharma, made key changes, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, while Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, focused on a spin-heavy attack.
IND vs BAN Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Hold Fort
The likes of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been batting well after Bangladesh lost five quick wickets here in Dubai. The duo have been constantly rotating the strike and also hitting away loose deliveries.
BAN: 119/5(32)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Axar, Jadeja Star
The likes of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been bowling brilliantly, keeping Bangladesh batters in check. The Bangla Tigers are in deep trouble as the duo of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali are under a lot of pressure.
BAN: 69/5(19)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Strikes Twice
Axar comes and strikes, he takes the wicket of Tanzid Hasan and follows it up with another dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim. Two wickets in two balls for Axar Patel. The match has become a one sided affair now as half of the Bangladeshi batters are sitting in the pavilion.
BAN: 36/5(9)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shami Strikes
Shami strikes again and this time he snares Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangladesh all-rounder looks to drive the ball but miscues it. Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch in the first slip. Huge blow!!
BAN: 27/3(7)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shanto Departs
Young Indian pacer Harshit Rana scalps the wicket of Shanto and Virat Kohli takes an easy catch to ensure the dismissal. This is some great bowling by the Indian team. Two early blows for Bangladesh.
BAN: 2/2(2)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Wicket
Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar start the proceedings for Bangladesh. Shami bowls the first over and he strikes. He takes the wicket of Soumya Sarkar on the last ball of the over. What a start for the Indian team!!
BAN: 1/1(1)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India's Bad Luck With Toss Continues
India have now lost 11 consecutive tosses in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final, equaling the record held by the Netherlands, who endured the same streak between March 2011 and August 2013.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Playing XIs
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rohit Sharma: I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back.
Najmul Hossain Shanto: We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three spinners, two spinners for us.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Toss Report
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: History Favors India in Dubai
The last time these teams met in Dubai (2018 Asia Cup Final), India emerged victorious. With a well-rounded squad, they are favorites once again.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Low Middle-Overs Scoring Rate
Since the 2023 World Cup, Bangladesh has the lowest scoring rate (4.93) in the middle overs among Champions Trophy teams, exposing a key weakness.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Dubai Experience
Kohli has a stellar record in Dubai across formats. His experience and adaptability could be vital in navigating Bangladesh’s bowling attack.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Kuldeep Yadav: Middle-Overs Specialist
Since 2017, Kuldeep has been the most effective ODI bowler in the middle overs, with 139 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.88.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Recent Form Gives Them the Edge
India enters the contest with three consecutive ODI wins, while Bangladesh is struggling with four losses in their last five games.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Fast Bowling Evolution
For years, Bangladesh lacked genuine pace. But with Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed in the mix, they finally have a potent fast-bowling unit.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Middle-Overs Batting Strength
Unlike past Indian teams, this squad has demonstrated an ability to score freely without taking unnecessary risks, ensuring stability throughout the innings.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Leadership Role
With Shakib Al Hasan absent from a major tournament for the first time since 2004, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bear the responsibility of leading Bangladesh’s spin attack.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Tanzid Hasan’s BPL Form Carries Weight
As the second-highest BPL run-scorer, Tanzid Hasan’s explosive batting at the top will be crucial in countering India’s new-ball threat.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Injury Concern
Pant suffered a knock in training, but with KL Rahul as the preferred wicketkeeper, his absence won’t disrupt India’s core XI.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Lack of Recent ODI Action
Bangladesh last played an ODI in December 2024, raising concerns over match readiness compared to India’s recent competitive outings.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai’s Spin-Friendly Conditions
With historically low ODI scores and dry pitches, spinners will play a decisive role. Expect turn and bounce to challenge both sides.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Balanced Spin Duo
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel form a formidable pair, both capable of restricting runs and picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Short-Ball Redemption
After years of criticism, Iyer showcased his improved short-ball game against England, proving he can handle high-pace attacks.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Nahid Rana’s X-Factor for Bangladesh
Nahid Rana’s express pace offers Bangladesh a new weapon. His ability to generate speed on slower surfaces could trouble India’s top order.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Pace Attack Dilemma
With Jasprit Bumrah out, India’s pace attack is under scrutiny. Mohammed Shami’s fitness and Arshdeep Singh’s selection will be key talking points.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Batting Depth
Coming off a high-scoring BPL season, Bangladesh’s batting lineup is well-prepared to face quality spin, making them more competitive than England in similar conditions.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Middle-Overs Dominance
India’s recent performances have shown their ability to control the middle overs with both bat and ball, a crucial factor in their Champions Trophy strategy.
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai’s Rare ODI Fixture
Dubai last hosted a 50-over match in March 2024, making this a rare ODI event. With unfamiliar conditions, both teams will need to adapt quickly.
IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to ZEE News live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
