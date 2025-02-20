Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2861359https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-ban-live-cricket-score-and-updates-icc-champions-trophy-2025-2nd-match-india-vs-bangladesh-full-scorecard-ct-2025-dubai-international-stadium-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-shubman-gill-najmul-hossain-shanto-2861359.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

BAN: 123/5(33) | IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025: Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Hold Fort For BAN

India Vs Bangladesh (IND VS BAN) 2nd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are back in Team India's playing XI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 04:44 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE Blog

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, led by Rohit Sharma, made key changes, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, while Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, focused on a spin-heavy attack.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

20 February 2025
16:41 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Hold Fort

The likes of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been batting well after Bangladesh lost five quick wickets here in Dubai. The duo have been constantly rotating the strike and also hitting away loose deliveries. 

BAN: 119/5(32)

15:54 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Axar, Jadeja Star

The likes of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been bowling brilliantly, keeping Bangladesh batters in check. The Bangla Tigers are in deep trouble as the duo of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali are under a lot of pressure.

BAN: 69/5(19)

15:19 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Strikes Twice

Axar comes and strikes, he takes the wicket of Tanzid Hasan and follows it up with another dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim. Two wickets in two balls for Axar Patel. The match has become a one sided affair now as half of the Bangladeshi batters are sitting in the pavilion.

BAN: 36/5(9)

15:03 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shami Strikes

Shami strikes again and this time he snares Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangladesh all-rounder looks to drive the ball but miscues it. Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch in the first slip. Huge blow!!

BAN: 27/3(7)

14:43 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shanto Departs

 

Young Indian pacer Harshit Rana scalps the wicket of Shanto and Virat Kohli takes an easy catch to ensure the dismissal. This is some great bowling by the Indian team. Two early blows for Bangladesh.

BAN: 2/2(2)

14:40 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Wicket

Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar start the proceedings for Bangladesh. Shami bowls the first over and he strikes. He takes the wicket of Soumya Sarkar on the last ball of the over. What a start for the Indian team!!

BAN: 1/1(1)

14:12 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India's Bad Luck With Toss Continues

India have now lost 11 consecutive tosses in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final, equaling the record held by the Netherlands, who endured the same streak between March 2011 and August 2013.

14:11 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

14:10 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Both Team Captains At The Toss

Rohit Sharma: I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three spinners, two spinners for us.

14:05 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Toss Report

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

13:51 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: History Favors India in Dubai

The last time these teams met in Dubai (2018 Asia Cup Final), India emerged victorious. With a well-rounded squad, they are favorites once again.

13:42 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Low Middle-Overs Scoring Rate

Since the 2023 World Cup, Bangladesh has the lowest scoring rate (4.93) in the middle overs among Champions Trophy teams, exposing a key weakness.

13:14 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Dubai Experience

Kohli has a stellar record in Dubai across formats. His experience and adaptability could be vital in navigating Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

12:43 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Kuldeep Yadav: Middle-Overs Specialist

Since 2017, Kuldeep has been the most effective ODI bowler in the middle overs, with 139 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.88.

12:22 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Recent Form Gives Them the Edge

India enters the contest with three consecutive ODI wins, while Bangladesh is struggling with four losses in their last five games.

12:08 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Fast Bowling Evolution

For years, Bangladesh lacked genuine pace. But with Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed in the mix, they finally have a potent fast-bowling unit.

11:44 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Middle-Overs Batting Strength

Unlike past Indian teams, this squad has demonstrated an ability to score freely without taking unnecessary risks, ensuring stability throughout the innings.

 

11:28 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Leadership Role

With Shakib Al Hasan absent from a major tournament for the first time since 2004, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bear the responsibility of leading Bangladesh’s spin attack.

10:53 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Tanzid Hasan’s BPL Form Carries Weight

As the second-highest BPL run-scorer, Tanzid Hasan’s explosive batting at the top will be crucial in countering India’s new-ball threat.

10:30 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Injury Concern

Pant suffered a knock in training, but with KL Rahul as the preferred wicketkeeper, his absence won’t disrupt India’s core XI.

10:03 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Lack of Recent ODI Action

Bangladesh last played an ODI in December 2024, raising concerns over match readiness compared to India’s recent competitive outings.

 

09:30 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai’s Spin-Friendly Conditions

With historically low ODI scores and dry pitches, spinners will play a decisive role. Expect turn and bounce to challenge both sides.

 

08:51 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Balanced Spin Duo

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel form a formidable pair, both capable of restricting runs and picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs.

08:24 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Short-Ball Redemption

After years of criticism, Iyer showcased his improved short-ball game against England, proving he can handle high-pace attacks.

08:01 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Nahid Rana’s X-Factor for Bangladesh

Nahid Rana’s express pace offers Bangladesh a new weapon. His ability to generate speed on slower surfaces could trouble India’s top order.

07:30 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Pace Attack Dilemma

With Jasprit Bumrah out, India’s pace attack is under scrutiny. Mohammed Shami’s fitness and Arshdeep Singh’s selection will be key talking points.

07:00 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh’s Batting Depth

Coming off a high-scoring BPL season, Bangladesh’s batting lineup is well-prepared to face quality spin, making them more competitive than England in similar conditions.

06:33 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Middle-Overs Dominance

India’s recent performances have shown their ability to control the middle overs with both bat and ball, a crucial factor in their Champions Trophy strategy.

06:00 IST

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai’s Rare ODI Fixture

Dubai last hosted a 50-over match in March 2024, making this a rare ODI event. With unfamiliar conditions, both teams will need to adapt quickly.

00:50 IST

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to ZEE News live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK