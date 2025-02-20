IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team is set to face Bangladesh to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday, February 20. Due to security reasons, the Indian team will play all their games in Dubai and they will look to start their campaign on high.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed