IND VS BAN

LIVE | IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 2nd Match: Rohit Sharma's Team India Look To Start On High

India Vs Bangladesh (IND VS BAN) 2nd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The much-awaited IND vs BAN game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 12:52 AM IST
IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE Blog

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team is set to face Bangladesh to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday, February 20. Due to security reasons, the Indian team will play all their games in Dubai and they will look to start their campaign on high.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed

20 February 2025
00:50 IST

IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to ZEE News live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.

 

 

