IND vs BAN LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul departs after comeback fifty, Virat Kohli still in middle

IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2 in Adelaide: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 2 match here.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to bounce back from their disappointing five-wicket defeat to South Africa at Perth in their last game, when they take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Team India were on top of Group 2 table after wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and minnows Netherlands but slipped to second spot after the loss to South Africa. Their last two group games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe become must-win contests now if they hope to qualify for the semifinals next week.
Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the top-order failed to fire with Rohit Sharma and Co. failing on the pacy Perth track. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on the back of a thrilling win over Zimbabwe, where they managed to win by three runs thanks, in spite of a no-ball controversy on the final ball.
This is the first time that the two sides are facing off since the thrilling 2016 T20 World Cup encounter, which MS Dhoni-led Team India managed to win by 1 run. In past 11 T20 international matches, India have managed to win 10 times while Bangladesh have won just once. The match could also be a landmark occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli, who needs just 16 runs to surpass former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup matches.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rahul makes 50 and goes
KL Rahul makes a comeback fifty, filled with brilliant strokes. Gets a hug from Virat at the other end. He is back among runs but soon departs. India in a solid position now in the game. Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat in the middle so it is time for SurVir.
IND 78/2 (9.2)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: KL Rahul on song!
KL Rahul has found his mojo back it seems. Shoriful is going all over the place now after Rahul smashes him for a big six over long on. He has entered 40s now. Momentum with India now.
IND 71/1 (8.4)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: India go steady!
Taskin Ahmed is done with his spell. Did not pick any wicket but just gave 15 off his four. India meanwhile steady after fall of Rohit Sharma. Virat and Rahul are looking to go easy right now on bowlers with very little space and room to play freely.
IND 44/1 (7.1)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Virat, Rahul begin recovery
KL Rahul has played some stunning shots after departureof Rohit Sharma. He is looking better if not at his best yet. Virat starts off nicely too. India need a good stand here.
IND 30/1 (5.1)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rohit departs!
FIRST WICKET!
Hasan Mahmud put Rohit Sharma down in the previous over but he has now taken his wicket as Rohit hands a comfortable catch to pan at point. India lose their first wicket. Rohit Sharma continues his bad run in two games.
IND 12/1 (3.3)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rohit put down!
DROPPED! Taskin Ahmed is gutted. He is angry as the fielder in the deep has put Rohit Sharma's catch down. That is just terrible. Hasan Mahmud is the culprit. India looking very shaky at the start here.
IND 11/0 (3)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rahul gets going with a SIX!
Taskin bowled a good first over. Rahul finds the middle of the bat off the next over by Shoriful Islam. Right on the middle part of the blade and it goes sailing over square leg boundary. Terrific shot, Rahul touch on it. India off to a slow start though.
IND 10/0 (2)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rohit, Rahul begin innings
Taskin Ahmed with the ball in hand. Bounce and movement for him straightaway as Rahul lets it go. There will be huge pressure on Rahul in this match with a flurry of low scores of late. Let's see how he goes here. India need a strong start.
IND 0/0 (0.2)
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Eyes on Rahul
All eyes will be on KL Rahul who has had his troubles in the World Cup so far with flurry of low scores. Virat Kohli gave him a masterclass ahead of the big clash vs Bangladesh.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: No Pant or Chahal
'We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda,' said Rohit Sharma at the toss. No Pant, No Chahal for India yet. They stick with Ashwin and Rahul. It will be interesting to see how these two go in this game. India need to win this match for semis chances.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Playing 11s
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Toss News!
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma says good toss to lose as he was looking to bat first anyway.
Playing 11 coming up.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Toss coming up!
The toss is coming up quick time as Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan will head out to the middle soon for the toss. Stay tuned and watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: A heartfelt story
When the two teams line up at the Adelaide Oval, people will be interested to know that both the national anthems have been composed by the same legendary poet – Rabindranath Tagore of India.
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Head to head
India have met Bangladesh 11 times in T20Is, where India have won 10 matches while Bangladesh have been victorious on only 1 occasion. India have also won in each of the three T20 World Cup encounters, the last a dramatic one-run win in Bengaluru in 2016.
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: When MS Dhoni pulled off miracle win
India and Bangladesh faced off in the T20 World Cup last time back in 2016. Skipper MS Dhoni starred in a nail-biting one-run win over Bangladesh.
Read all about India vs Bangladesh match in 2016 T20 World Cup here.
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: India and Bangladesh's TAGORE connect
When India and Bangladesh team lineup for the national anthems in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, there will be a Rabindranath Tagore connection for both side.
Know all about India and Bangladesh's Rabindranath Tagore connect here.
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details
After a loss to South Africa in their last match in Perth, Team India will be looking to bounce back with a win over their Asian rivals Bangladesh. A win on Wednesday would put them in pole position to reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.
Check the Live streaming details and TV Timings of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Bangladesh here.
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Report
The threat of rain is hovering over the Adelaide Oval ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 clash. Although it's chilly and cold today in Adelaide, the rain has stayed away from the opening match there between Zimbabwe and Netherlands. What will happen to Rohit Sharma's side and their chances of progession to the semifinal if this match is washed out.
Know all about India vs Bangladesh Super 12 game weather report here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide today.
