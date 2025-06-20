Advertisement
IND VS ENG

IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1: All Eyes On New Captain Shubman Gill

India vs England, 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill-led India lock horns with Ben Stokes' England in the first Test of the five-match series, also known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST with the match starting at 3: 30 PM IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
LIVE Blog

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England. With Shubman as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase and will start a new era after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The last time India toured England in 2021-22, the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Squad For 1st Test Match Between India And England

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of 1st Test Match Between India And England

20 June 2025
13:55 IST

IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Root's Dominance Over India

Joe Root has 2846 runs at 58.08 and 10 hundreds against. No one has scored more runs vs India in Tests.

13:49 IST

IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

Live streaming of the England vs India Tests 2025 series, also known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, will be available on the JioHotstar website and app. The  matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 4 HD, Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.

13:45 IST

IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Squads For Five-Match Series

13:43 IST

IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live: Start Of A New Era  

The five-match series against England will be Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s Test captain. With Shubman as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase and will start a new era after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

13:42 IST

India vs England 1st Test Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and England from Headingley, Leeds. Stay Tuned With Zee News English for live updates of Day 1's play at Leeds. 

