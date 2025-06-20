IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1: All Eyes On New Captain Shubman Gill
India vs England, 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill-led India lock horns with Ben Stokes' England in the first Test of the five-match series, also known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST with the match starting at 3: 30 PM IST.
The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England. With Shubman as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase and will start a new era after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
The last time India toured England in 2021-22, the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.
Squad For 1st Test Match Between India And England
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell
IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Root's Dominance Over India
Joe Root has 2846 runs at 58.08 and 10 hundreds against. No one has scored more runs vs India in Tests.
IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Live streaming of the England vs India Tests 2025 series, also known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, will be available on the JioHotstar website and app. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 4 HD, Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.
IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Squads For Five-Match Series
IND Vs ENG 1st Test Live: Start Of A New Era
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and England from Headingley, Leeds. Stay Tuned With Zee News English for live updates of Day 1's play at Leeds.
