IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1: All Eyes On New Captain Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill-led India lock horns with Ben Stokes' England in the first Test of the five-match series, also known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST with the match starting at 3: 30 PM IST.

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England. With Shubman as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase and will start a new era after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The last time India toured England in 2021-22, the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Squad For 1st Test Match Between India And England

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell