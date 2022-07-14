IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE score and match updates: India lose Rohit Sharma early in chase of 247
Follow the LIVE score and match updates of the 2nd ODI between India and England HERE:
India will take on England in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series today (July 14) at Lord's. The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a dominant performance in the first ODI winning it by 10 wickets as Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets and thrashed the England batting order. With confidence high after a comprehensive show at The Oval, India will be targeting to seal the series quickly in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14), just like what they did in the preceding T20I series, which they eventually won 2-1.
For India, apart from Bumrah being at his menacing best in terms of skill and control on a greenish pitch offering seam, swing and extra bounce, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna provided him with ample support to bowl out England for just 110, after being 26-5 at one point.
With the bat, Rohit Sharma was at his glorious best, using his pulls and hooks to precision against the short-ball strategy from the England bowlers to remain unbeaten on 78, it allowed Shikhar Dhawan, to settle in and find his groove, which he did by hitting the winning boundary. England skipper Jos Buttler will look to motivate his side for a win in this fixture to keep the series alive and take it to the final ODI of the three-match series on July 17.
Pressure on Pandya & Sky
Pressure on both the batters in the middle for India, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav need to buildup a big partnership to get India back into the contest.
IND- 42/4 (13 Overs), Suryakumar 8 (6) & Pandya 4 (6)
Kohli GONE!
Virat Kohli 16 (25) caught behind by Buttler bowled by Willey. India in all sorts of trouble now as Kohli departs after playing 25 balls. England on fire at the moment.
IND- 31/4 (11.2 Overs), Suryakumar 1 (2)
GONE!
BIG WICKET! Rishabh Pant gone for a duck. Bowled by Brydon Carse caught by Philip Salt. India 3 down now as they lose Pant, the change in the batting order didn't work in India's way.
IND- 31/3 (11.1 Overs), Kohli 16 (24) & Suryakumar 1 (2)
OUT!
Shikhar Dhawan 9 (26) caught by Jos Buttler bowled by Topley. England get the second wicket of Dhawan early, pressure on Kohli in the middle now.
IND- 27/2 (8.5 Overs), Kohli 13 (17)
GONE!
Rohit Sharma 0 (11) LBW by Topley. Rohit Sharma had taken the review straight away but the review stands with the umpire decision. England have the early breakthrough, pressure on India.
IND- 4/1 (2.4 Overs), Dhawan 0 (6)
ENG- 246/10 (49 Overs)
England bundle out for 246 runs with 6 balls left to play as India display a dominant bowling performance. Yuzi Chahal took four wickets for the Men in Blue as the England batting order collapsed infront of the leg-spinner.
OUT!
David Willey 41 (49) caught by Shreyas Iyer bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India remove the dangerous Willey at the right time to restrict England to push the accelator in the end of the innings.
ENG- 237/8 (47 Overs)
OUT!
Moeen Ali 47 (64) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. India break the partnership finally as the dangerous Ali departs after playing an important innings. India would be happy with the wicket but disappointed with the time it took the get the left-hander out.
ENG- 213/7 (43 Overs), Overton 1 (3) & David Willey 26 (38)
Mooen Ali & Willey bring back ENG
England are back in the game with Moeen Ali and David Willey in the middle. India are desperate for a wicket at the moment, the partnership goes over 60 runs now as India lose momentum.
ENG- 208/6 (41 Overs), Mooen 46 (61) & Willey 25 (32)
GONE!
BIG WICKET! Liam Livingstone 33 (33) caught by Shreyas Iyer bowled by Hardik Pandya. India back on top again as Livingstone departs after smacking a four and a six off Pandya.
ENG- 151/6 (30 Overs), Willey 1 (2) & 14 (15)
GONE!
Ben Stokes 21 (23) LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal. India on top at the moment as England lose their fifth wicket, Stokes tries to play the reverse-sweep once again on Chahal but misses it by a mile.
ENG- 102/5 (22 Overs), Ali 1 (2) & Livingstone 3 (10)
GONE!
Jos Buttler 4 (5) BOWLED IN by Mohammed Shami. Absolute peacher of a yorker by Shami to dismiss the England skipper Jos Buttler. India on top now.
ENG- 87/4 (18.4 Overs), Stokes 10 (15)
OUT!
Joe Root 11 (21) LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal. India on top at the moment as Chahal strikes once again in quick succession after the Bairstow wicket. Skipper Jos Buttler walks in the middle now.
ENG- 84/3 (18 Overs), Buttler 2 (2) & Stokes 9 (14)
GONE!
Jonny Bairstow 38 (38) BOWLED IN by Yuzi Chahal. India get the big wicket of Bairstow, Pressure back on England now.
ENG- 72/2 (15 Overs), Stokes 0 (1) & Root 10 (17)
GONE!
Jason Roy 23 (33) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. India get the first breeakthrough as Roy departs, a loose flick-shot results in the right-hander walking back to the pavilion.
ENG- 41/1 (8.5 Overs), Bairstow 17 (20)
England off to GOOD start
England are off to a good start with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow settling down with ease. India are looking desperate for a wicket.
ENG- 40/0 (8.2 Overs), Roy 23 (31) & Bairstow 16 (19)
Roy takes CHARGE
Jason Roy takes charge of the innings with a six off Shami. He has taken the pressure off himself and his partner Jonny Bairstow, getting England a steady start in the second ODI.
ENG- 30/0 (5 Overs), Roy 21 (20) & Bairstow 8 (10)
Nervy England
India have started the bowling with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, both the bowlers are coming in tight and hard against Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy. England are looking nervous at the moment as India eye an early wicket.
ENG- 5/0 (2 Overs), Bairstow 0 (4) & Roy 4 (8)
Will rain play spoilsport at Lord's?
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS UPDATE!
Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first.
