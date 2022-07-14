IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE score and match updates: England start steady
Follow the LIVE score and match updates of the 2nd ODI between India and England HERE:
India will take on England in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series today (July 14) at Lord's. The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a dominant performance in the first ODI winning it by 10 wickets as Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets and thrashed the England batting order. With confidence high after a comprehensive show at The Oval, India will be targeting to seal the series quickly in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14), just like what they did in the preceding T20I series, which they eventually won 2-1.
For India, apart from Bumrah being at his menacing best in terms of skill and control on a greenish pitch offering seam, swing and extra bounce, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna provided him with ample support to bowl out England for just 110, after being 26-5 at one point.
With the bat, Rohit Sharma was at his glorious best, using his pulls and hooks to precision against the short-ball strategy from the England bowlers to remain unbeaten on 78, it allowed Shikhar Dhawan, to settle in and find his groove, which he did by hitting the winning boundary. England skipper Jos Buttler will look to motivate his side for a win in this fixture to keep the series alive and take it to the final ODI of the three-match series on July 17.
GONE!
Jason Roy 23 (33) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. India get the first breeakthrough as Roy departs, a loose flick-shot results in the right-hander walking back to the pavilion.
ENG- 41/1 (8.5 Overs), Bairstow 17 (20)
England off to GOOD start
England are off to a good start with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow settling down with ease. India are looking desperate for a wicket.
ENG- 40/0 (8.2 Overs), Roy 23 (31) & Bairstow 16 (19)
Roy takes CHARGE
Jason Roy takes charge of the innings with a six off Shami. He has taken the pressure off himself and his partner Jonny Bairstow, getting England a steady start in the second ODI.
ENG- 30/0 (5 Overs), Roy 21 (20) & Bairstow 8 (10)
Nervy England
India have started the bowling with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, both the bowlers are coming in tight and hard against Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy. England are looking nervous at the moment as India eye an early wicket.
ENG- 5/0 (2 Overs), Bairstow 0 (4) & Roy 4 (8)
Will rain play spoilsport at Lord's?
Checkout the weather and pitch report of India vs England 2nd ODI HERE.
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS UPDATE!
Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first.
