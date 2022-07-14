India will take on England in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series today (July 14) at Lord's. The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a dominant performance in the first ODI winning it by 10 wickets as Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets and thrashed the England batting order. With confidence high after a comprehensive show at The Oval, India will be targeting to seal the series quickly in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14), just like what they did in the preceding T20I series, which they eventually won 2-1.

For India, apart from Bumrah being at his menacing best in terms of skill and control on a greenish pitch offering seam, swing and extra bounce, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna provided him with ample support to bowl out England for just 110, after being 26-5 at one point.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma was at his glorious best, using his pulls and hooks to precision against the short-ball strategy from the England bowlers to remain unbeaten on 78, it allowed Shikhar Dhawan, to settle in and find his groove, which he did by hitting the winning boundary. England skipper Jos Buttler will look to motivate his side for a win in this fixture to keep the series alive and take it to the final ODI of the three-match series on July 17.