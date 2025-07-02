IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match live cricket score and updates India vs England scorecard Edgbaston, Birmingham Cricket Ground Shubman Gill vs Ben Stokes Jaiswal KL Rahul pant
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Updates: England lead the five-match Test series 1-0 as they face India in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, a venue where they’ve historically dominated. India may rest Bumrah amid ongoing selection decisions.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Updates: After pulling off a stunning 371-run chase at Headingley, England head into the second Test against India with confidence high and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The action now shifts to Edgbaston, Birmingham a venue where England have historically dominated India, winning 7 out of 8 Tests, with the only other match ending in a draw.
India face a crucial selection dilemma around Jasprit Bumrah, who is only expected to play three of the five Tests. Though available for selection, management may choose to rest him with a long series ahead.
The hosts, led by Ben Stokes, named their playing XI a day in advance, continuing their aggressive, confident approach. India, meanwhile, are still finalizing combinations after suffering back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston in 2018 and 2022 the latter featuring England’s record 378-run chase.
