IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Match live: England Eye Comeback; India Aim Early Wickets

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: After India posted a formidable total of 587 in their first innings, England began their reply but suffered early setbacks, finishing Day 2 at 77 for 3. Joe Root and Harry Brook will resume the innings on Day 3, as England look to rebuild. India, on the other hand, will aim for early breakthroughs once again to maintain their dominance and push for their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.