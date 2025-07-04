IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Match live: England Eye Comeback; India Aim Early Wickets
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India piled up a formidable total of 587 runs in their first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In response, England stumbled to 77 for 3 at stumps on Day 2.
Trending Photos
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: After India posted a formidable total of 587 in their first innings, England began their reply but suffered early setbacks, finishing Day 2 at 77 for 3. Joe Root and Harry Brook will resume the innings on Day 3, as England look to rebuild. India, on the other hand, will aim for early breakthroughs once again to maintain their dominance and push for their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On IND vs ENG 2nd Test
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live: Day 2 Highlights
Shubman Gill’s record-breaking 269 put India firmly in command at 587. Backed by sharp spells from Akash Deep and Siraj, India reduced England to three down early, with a 510-run lead on stumps of day 2.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live: Day 1 Highlights
India recovered well after a mini-collapse late in the session, but England hold the edge at stumps. Woakes was outstanding with the new ball, removing KL Rahul and delivering four maidens in his first five overs. Jaiswal and Karun Nair counterattacked with positive strokeplay, but Carse dismissed Nair just before lunch, slightly tilting the session in England’s favour. Gill’s composed century steadied India. Despite disciplined bowling, England found little help from the surface, as India ended Day 1 in a strong position
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to Zee News for the live score and updates of the 2nd test match between India vs England at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, Birmingham.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.