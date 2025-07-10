LIVE | IND Vs ENG Live Score and Updates, 3rd Test Day 1: Lord's Pitch Report
India vs England, 3rd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs ENG Live Score, Lord's Cricket Ground, Match timing 3:30 PM IST - Shubman Gill , Ben Stokes: The series is level at one all.
Trending Photos
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India and England face off at Lord’s with the series level at 1-1, and the spotlight firmly on the fast-bowling duel between Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Bumrah returns after being rested, while Archer makes his much-anticipated Test comeback after over four years. India’s momentum from their dominant Edgbaston win, driven by Shubman Gill’s extraordinary form and Akash Deep’s breakthrough performance, gives them an edge. England, however, remain unfazed by defeat, sticking to their fearless Bazball approach. With conditions favouring early seam movement, both pace attacks could dictate terms. Lord’s now becomes the pivotal stage in this fiercely contested five-Test series.
Squads:
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell
IND Vs ENG Live Score: Shubman Gill’s record-breaking form boosts India’s WTC hopes
Gill’s 585 runs at 146.25 this series—including three centuries—has made him the highest-scoring Indian batter in England since Rahul Dravid’s 2002 tour.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs ENG 3rd Test. For over-by-over updates stay tunned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.