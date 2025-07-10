Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India and England face off at Lord’s with the series level at 1-1, and the spotlight firmly on the fast-bowling duel between Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Bumrah returns after being rested, while Archer makes his much-anticipated Test comeback after over four years. India’s momentum from their dominant Edgbaston win, driven by Shubman Gill’s extraordinary form and Akash Deep’s breakthrough performance, gives them an edge. England, however, remain unfazed by defeat, sticking to their fearless Bazball approach. With conditions favouring early seam movement, both pace attacks could dictate terms. Lord’s now becomes the pivotal stage in this fiercely contested five-Test series.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell