Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Sundar shine as India take 89 runs lead at stumps

5 March 2021, 17:34 PM
India 294/7 at Day 2 stumps, lead by 89 runs
Rishabh Pant single-handedly put India in command on the second day of the fourth Test against England with his third century in Test cricket. Having started cautiously, Pant took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session to take the game away from the visitors and put the hosts in the driver's seat.
At stumps, India's score read 294/7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease -- leading the visitors by 89 runs in the first innings. India scored 141 runs in 32 overs in the final session of the second day.
With wickets tumbling around him, Pant took 82 balls to reach his first fifty runs. But the next 50 came off just 33 balls as he decided to send the English bowlers on a leather hunt. The second new ball turned to be a blessing in disguise for the batsman as the ball started coming onto the bat beautifully and he was more than happy to bring out the unorthodox shots from the kitty.
He found a perfect company in Sundar as the bowling all-rounder held one end up and gave Pant the freedom to wield the willow. To reverse sweep Anderson is audacious to say the least and to think the legend was bowling with the new ball makes it even braver.
Batting risk-free in the second session, Pant put on his dancing shoes post-tea and creamed a flurry of boundaries post the drinks break. A top-quality knock from Pant saw him receiving a standing ovation from the Ahmedabad crowd.
While Pant looked in sublime form as he smashed two consecutive boundaries off Anderson's over just after the drinks break, Washington joined the party as he first hit a superb backfoot drive and then flashed hard at the ball for a four.
Having lost six wickets in the first two sessions, Pant and Washington started the final session cautiously but the wicket-keeper batsman soon changed gears. Minutes into the final session, Pant completed his seventh half-century in the longest format of the game. There was no looking back after that. In fact, the wicket-keeper brought up his third Test century with a six as he kept swatting the ball.
But Anderson broke the deadlock as Pant departed soon after his ton. Washinton continued his fine form and completed a well-made fifty with Axar Patel giving him company.
In the second session, Pant and Washington had taken India to 153/6 after losing Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. A disciplined effort from the English bowlers saw the visitors taking the honours in the session. Rohit and Pant had started well in the post-lunch session as they looked to defend the good balls and score of the rare bad deliveries. But just when the two started to look good, Stokes sent back Rohit, one short of a much-deserved fifty.
Ashwin joined Pant in the middle and tried to accumulate runs to reduce the deficit. The duo had a brief 25-run partnership for the sixth wicket until Jack Leach sent Ashwin (13) back in the concluding minutes of the session.
In the first session, Anderson had claimed the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane at the stroke of lunch as England bowlers led the fightback for the visitors. Going into the morning session with the score of 24/1 and with Rohit and Pujara at the crease, the hosts would have liked to get closer to the visitors' total without losing a wicket. But it wasn't to be as Leach struck first to send back Pujara, leg before.
Virat Kohli too failed to leave a mark as Stokes produced a nothing shot to a ball that got big on the India skipper and ended up giving keeper Foakes an easy catch. India went to lunch with a scorecard of 80/4.
Brief Scores: England 205; India 294/7 (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 60*; James Anderson 3-40)
5 March 2021, 16:45 PM
Washington Sundar hits fifty
After Pant's departure, Sundar has taken the charge of India's innings as he completes fifty to help India extend their lead and put pressure on England.
5 March 2021, 16:32 PM
Anderson removes Rishabh Pant
OUT! Pant's swasbuckling innings comes to an end as he has been removed by Anderson. Short ball and Pant mistimed it and smashed it straight to short mid-wicket, where Root takes a simple catch. IND 259/4
5 March 2021, 16:22 PM
Rishabh Pant hits century
Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden Test hundred in India to help the hosts take lead after they were put on backfoot by England with regular wickets.
5 March 2021, 15:49 PM
Rishabh Pant hits fifty
Rishabh Pant hits a sublime fifty to help India reduce England's lead after the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals on Day 2.
5 March 2021, 14:23 PM
India 153/6 at Tea break, trail England by 52 runs
India have lost five wickest on Day 2 so far in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. The hosts are on backfoot and still trailing England by 52 runs. Rishabh Pant (36*) and Washington Sundar (1*) are on the crease. Meanwhile, Stokes, Leach and Anderson have bagged two wickets each for the visitors.
5 March 2021, 14:06 PM
Leach removes Ashwin
Out! India have lost their sixth wicket as Leach sends back Ashwin. Soft dismissal! Dipping on the leg stump and Ashwin wanted to clip it but played it too early and ended up spooning a simple catch to the man at short mid. IND 146/6
5 March 2021, 13:55 PM
RECORD ALERT!
James Anderson has become the only English bowler and sixth player overall to bag 900 international wickets. He reached the mark when he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane.
5 March 2021, 13:50 PM
Ben Stokes standout performer for England so far
Ben Stokes has produced the superb show in the fourth Test so far. After scoring a fifty in first innings, Stokes has put India on backfoot by clinching two huge wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
5 March 2021, 13:11 PM
Rohit Sharma depart for 49
Ben Stokes ends Rohit Sharma's long vigil at the crease, catches him leg-before for 49 off 144 balls. India now 121/5.
5 March 2021, 13:04 PM
Rishabh Pant takes on Root
Rishabh Pant is at his aggressive best, smashing Joe Root over long-off for a massive six. Pant on 20, India reach 121/4.
5 March 2021, 12:27 PM
Rohit Sharma battles on
Rohit Sharma has moved along to 37 not out, guiding Dom Bess past covers for his fifth boundary in 122 balls. India reach 90/4
5 March 2021, 11:33 AM
Jimmy Anderson prizes out Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane was looking good in his brief knock of 27 but England talisman Anderson induces an edge to Ben Stokes in 2nd slip. India slump to 80/4
5 March 2021, 11:14 AM
Ajinkya Rahane steps on the gas
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has come out to bat with an aggressive mindset. Rahane has got three boundaries in the last three overs in his score of 18 as India reach 66/3 in 34 overs.
5 March 2021, 10:55 AM
Rohit Sharma breaks the shackles
Rohit Sharma, who has seen Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli depart in quick succession, hammers Jack Leach on the up through the off-side for four. India reach 47/3 in 30 overs.
5 March 2021, 10:43 AM
Virat Kohli departs for a duck
After their heated chat on Day One, Ben Stokes prized out Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck on Day Two. Kohli managed to edge Stokes to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for an eight-ball duck.
5 March 2021, 10:19 AM
Slow and steady India
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have managed to add just 12 runs to their overnight score of 24/1. Opener Rohit has the only boundary of the day as India reach 36/1 in 22 overs
5 March 2021, 09:56 AM
Elegant Rohit Sharma get first four of the day
Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad waited patiently for the first four of the day. In the sixth over of second day, Rohit Sharma latches on to the second successive full toss bowled by Ben Stoke to stroke an elegant boundary through the coveres. India reach 34/1
5 March 2021, 09:52 AM
Sedate start by India
Overnight batsman Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have been watchful so far. The duo have added just four runs in the first five overs of Day Two as India reach 28/1.
5 March 2021, 09:29 AM
Rohit Sharma gets 'consistent' run
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is finally starting to get a consistent run in Test cricket. Can he continue his fine form in fourth Test against England?
5 March 2021, 09:27 AM
Ben Stokes abused me: Mohammed Siraj
It was an action-packed first day of the fourth Test on Thursday. Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj was abused by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Virat Kohli stood up to defend his you bowler.