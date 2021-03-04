Ind vs Eng 4th Test Live Updates: Siraj removes Root to put England on backfoot

4 March 2021, 11:26 AM
Stokes, Bairstow steady England's innings
Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have steadied England's innings after the visitors lost three early wickets. The due has stitched 42-runs partensrship so far and is looking in solid form.
4 March 2021, 10:57 AM
Verbal duel between Kohli and Stokes
Words exchanged between Stokes and Kohli. Kohli isn't happy with something. Umpire calms things down.
This is the verbal duel between Kohli and Stokes.
4 March 2021, 10:46 AM
Siraj gets big wicket of Joe Root
LBW! England are in real trouble now as after losing openers early in the game, the visitors have lost skipper Joe Root courtesy a superb delivery by Siraj, who got the ball to nip back in after pitching in good length area. Root was trapped right in front and it looked stone dead. ENG 30-3
4 March 2021, 10:21 AM
Axar Patel strikes again
Out! Zack Crawley departs for 9 as Axar continues his superb show. Crawley charges down the wicket and goes through the line but mistimed the shot completely and ended up lofting straight up in the air. Siraj. stationed at mid-off, holds onto the simplest of catches to to send Zak Crawley back to pavilion. England skipper Joe Root is the new batsman in. ENG 15-2
4 March 2021, 10:09 AM
Axar Patel strikes in his first over
Bowled! Axar provides India the much needed breakthrough in his just second ball as he sends Dom Sibley packing. The opener played for turn but saw the ball sneak through his pad-bat. Inside edge on the forward defence, and that's crashed into the stumps.
4 March 2021, 09:39 AM
Zak Crawley survives close LBW call
Comes in to thump the front pad just above the knee-roll as Crawley doesn't cover for the inswing at all by Ishant Sharma. Missing! Going over the stumps, and India lose a review!
4 March 2021, 09:26 AM
Looks a good wicket: Virat Kohli
"It was quite a no-brainer, we would have batted first as well. Looks a good wicket to bat first. We have a great camaraderie and atmosphere and it's been a great bunch of guys who have well-supported me. We have to be at our best and England have put us under pressure in the past and this series as well," Indian skipper Virat Kohli says at the toss.
4 March 2021, 09:22 AM
Ravi Shastri gives pep talk
On a day on which Kieron Pollard of West Indies, equalled Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's feat of hitting six sixes, the former India all-rounder gave a rousing pep talk ahead of the fourth Test against England.
Hello & good morning from Ahmedabad.
4 March 2021, 09:11 AM
Mohammed Siraj in for Jasprit Bumrah
India have made one change in Playing XI with Mohammed Siraj coming in for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. England in turn made a couple of changes -- Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess coming in for Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.
4 March 2021, 09:09 AM
England win toss and BAT first
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the fourth and final Test between India and England. Visiting skipper Joe Root has won the toss and bat first.