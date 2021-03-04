हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ind vs Eng 4th Test Live Updates: Joe Root wins toss and bats first, Siraj in for Bumrah

India will take on England in fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday (March 4). Virat Kohli's side need a win or a draw in the fourth Test to win the four-match Test series and book their place in the inaugural ICC World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Last Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 - 09:26
Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma relax on the sidelines of the fourth Test practice session in Ahmedabad. (Photo: IANS)

Virat Kohli and Team India will begin the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday (March 4). India have won the last two Tests by massive margins -- 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively. 

The last Test in Ahmedabad ended inside two days with India winning the Day/Night Test comprehensively. India will be missing Jasprit Bumrah who has request a break from the last Test.

You can get all the live updates on zeenews.india.com

4 March 2021, 09:22 AM

Ravi Shastri give pep talk

On a day on which Kieron Pollard of West Indies, equalled Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's feat of hitting six sixes, the former India all-rounder gave a rousing pep talk ahead of the fourth Test against England.

4 March 2021, 09:11 AM

Mohammed Siraj in for Jasprit Bumrah

India have made one change in Playing XI with Mohammed Siraj coming in for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. England in turn made a couple of changes -- Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess coming in for Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.

4 March 2021, 09:09 AM

England win toss and BAT first

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the fourth and final Test between India and England. Visiting skipper Joe Root has won the toss and bat first.

