Ind vs Eng 4th Test Live Updates: Joe Root wins toss and bats first, Siraj in for Bumrah

4 March 2021, 09:22 AM
Ravi Shastri give pep talk
On a day on which Kieron Pollard of West Indies, equalled Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's feat of hitting six sixes, the former India all-rounder gave a rousing pep talk ahead of the fourth Test against England.
Hello & good morning from Ahmedabad. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/09nA2tUZ2o
4 March 2021, 09:11 AM
Mohammed Siraj in for Jasprit Bumrah
India have made one change in Playing XI with Mohammed Siraj coming in for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. England in turn made a couple of changes -- Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess coming in for Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.
4 March 2021, 09:09 AM
England win toss and BAT first
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the fourth and final Test between India and England. Visiting skipper Joe Root has won the toss and bat first.