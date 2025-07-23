Advertisement
INDIA VS ENGLAND 4TH TEST LIVE SCORE

LIVE | IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates,4th Test Day 1: India Eyes It's First Test win at Machester

Shubman Gill and Co is eyeing to bounce back in the Manchester test after the narrow heartbreaking 22 run defeat at Lord's in the third test. While there tensions have exaggerated due to the injuries, the team will look back to achieve what they in this series itself in the 2nd Test.

IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE: India trail England 1-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and must win the fourth Test in Manchester to stay in contention. A loss would seal the series for Ben Stokes' side and dent India’s ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 hopes. Injuries continue to trouble the visitors, with Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the series and Arshdeep Singh missing the Old Trafford Test. However, Rishabh Pant is fit again. England, unchanged in approach, named their XI early, Liam Dawson replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir, marking his first Test in eight years. This is a very crucial test in the context of the series for Shubman Gill & co. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play this Test while there are high doubts on Kuldeep Yadav once again as India could opt for an Anshul Kamboj instead.

 

