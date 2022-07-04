IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Live updates: Jasprit Bumrah provides breakthrough, Zak Crawley dismissed for 46
Follow Live score and updates of day 4 of India vs England 5th Test which is taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Trending Photos
A solid half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara and his 50-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant put India in the driver's seat at the end of Day three of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with the score reading 125/3 at the end of the day's play.
At the end of Day three, Pujara (50*) and Pant (30*) stood unbeaten. India maintained a healthy 257-run lead in the match.
India started off things after Tea at 37/1, with Cheteshwar Pujara (17*) and Hanuma Vihari (10*).
That's Stumps on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test! @cheteshwar1 (50*) & @RishabhPant17 (30*) remain unbeaten as #TeamIndia stretch their lead to 257 runs. #ENGvIND
See you tomorrow for Day 4 action.
Scorecard https://t.co/xOyMtKrYxM pic.twitter.com/PpQfil24Jj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022
England got an early breakthrough after tea as Vihari was dismissed for 11 by Stuart Broad after the batter edged the ball to Bairstow, who was present at the third slip.
This brought Virat Kohli to the crease. He and Pujara took the innings forward and built a solid partnership. Kohli looked really good, hitting four really good boundaries. But the batter fell prey to a peach of a delivery by Ben Stokes for 20 after the ball hit his glove, got dropped by wicketkeeper Billings and went to the hands of Joe Root who was standing at the slip. With this, a solid 38-run stand between Kohli and Pujara was over.
This brought in-form Rishabh Pant to the crease. After scoring 146 in the first innings, he continued looking in good touch, hitting some good shots. Pujara also kept the scoreboard ticking with some good running between the wickets and a hit sent for four.
Pujara fought his way to a brilliant half-century off 139 balls, his 33rd in the longest format of the game. A fifty-run partnership was also complete between Pujara-Pant.
The duo helped India carry through the remainder of the day without any loss of wicket.
Fifty for Alex Lees
England opener Alex Lees completes his fifty and that too in just 45 balls to put India on backfoot. The visitors are still searching for their first wicket, while England are off to flying start in the chase of 378-runs.
What a solid start it has been for England #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kf03b pic.twitter.com/AtglZEJC3U
— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022
runs from the Powerplay
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipF4U01
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IzJqnHHU54
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2022
Target set
Can England chase this down? #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8jWQP3 pic.twitter.com/GZaS5PVkLl
— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022
We'll be going for it.
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipFmvoB
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/VuYa2A83SH
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2022
Stokes gets his third
Ravindra Jadeja gets played on as Ben Stokes takes his third wicket of the innings. India are crawling towards 400 runs lead.
The short ball strikes again!
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipF4U01
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4fXeUAkpXz
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2022
England strike in the first over after lunch
M Shami dismissed as England captain Ben Stokes takes his second wicket of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah has joined Jadeja in the middle. I don't think we will see Stuart Broad in the attack any time soon.
India 7 down at lunch, lead by 361
Runs and wickets in the morning session.
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/jKoipFmvoB
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dfqP3i3l8Z
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2022
Shardul Thakur down, India lose 7th
Another wicket on short ball tactics as Shardul Thakur goes for a big pull and finds the man on the rope. Thakur got hit on the helmet in the last over and decides to go for a big shot on the short balls. It did not work for him though.
Rishabh Pant gone
Pant goes for a big reverse sweep against Leech, finds the edge and takes a simple catch in the first slip. India were looking for lead of around 400 but that looks far away now. Shardul Thakur has joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.
That's another half-century for @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia now leads by 316 runs.
Live - https://t.co/LL20D1K7si #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xXA2WLJcHF
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2022
Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 19
Once again Shreyas Iyer has fallen against the short ball. The ball was around his left shoulder, there was a man placed at square leg and he did not even move to take the catch.
Stats Alert
Pant became the second Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century and a fifty in the same Test. Earlier, Farokh Engineer scored 121 and 66 in 1973 Mumbai Test against England.
Another fifty for Rishabh Pant
After a cracking hundred in the first innings, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant smashed yet another fifty in the second innings of the fifth Test. His innings was studded with seven boundaries while the southpaw is yet to hit a six.
Pujara Departs
Big breakthrough for England as Stuart Broad removes Cheteshwar Pujara in the 8th over of the day. Pujara departs after scoring 66 runs in 168 balls with the help of eight boundaries. India's lead is 286 and they need a big partnership from Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
India lead by 257 at the start of day four.
How many runs will they add today?#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kesdD pic.twitter.com/EPiDIoHhVV
— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022
Come on England! Big day ahead
Follow Live: https://t.co/jKoipFmvoB
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/o7gvvbSZJq
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2022
Pujara, Pant resume innings on day 4
Cheteshwar Pujara (51*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) resume the innings for India on day 4 as James Anderson bowls the first over of the day.
More Stories