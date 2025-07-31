LIVE | IND Vs ENG Live Score and Updates, 5th Test Day 1: India Look To Level The Series At Oval
India vs England, 5th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: India will take on England in a must-win fifth Test at The Oval to level the series, with England leading 2-1. England have made four changes; Stokes is out injured. India will miss Pant due to injury. Rain is likely to interrupt play on all five days.
IND vs ENG: India and England are set to face off in the fifth and final Test of the series at Kennington Oval in London, beginning today. With England leading the series 2-1, India must win this match to level the series and avoid another away series defeat. India enters the final Test under pressure, needing a win to square the series. Despite trailing 2-1, Indian batters have dominated the series so far. The top four run-scorers in the series are all Indians, and the team has scored 11 centuries compared to England’s seven.
England, on the other hand, are one win away from sealing a memorable series victory at home. However, their bowling attack has looked increasingly fatigued across the long series, which could be a crucial factor in this final game.
Ben Stokes Ruled Out, Ollie Pope to Captain
England suffered a major blow ahead of the fifth Test with regular captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead the team. The hosts have made four changes to their playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue have all been brought in to freshen up the side.
Pant’s Absence A Blow, Jurel Steps In
India will miss Rishabh Pant, who has a strong record at The Oval with one century and one fifty in just two matches. Pant has been ruled out due to a toe fracture. Dhruv Jurel will take over the wicketkeeping duties in this crucial fixture.
IND vs ENG: Playing XI
England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
India's Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates 5th Test: Final Test Begins Today
The fifth and final Test match between India and England kicks off today at Kennington Oval, London. England leads the series 2-1.
