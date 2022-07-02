IND vs ENG 5th Test Match Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's captain's knock takes India to 416
Follow Live score and updates of India vs England 5th Test Day 2 being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday (July 2).
On Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England, the Three Lions were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling unit. Such was the impact of Pant's 146, his fifth ton in Test cricket, that head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't stop himself from erupting in joy with hands aloft in the dressing room.
India were 98/5, when Pant and Jadeja started the rescue mission for their team. Pant who was struggling with his bat in the recent home series against South Africa, smashed a 89-ball ton to get India back into the contest. After the century, Pant hugged Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated in an emotional way with his eyes numb as he lifted his bat towards the sky.
Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) figured in a magnificent counterattack to propel India to 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1).
IND- 416/10 (84.5 Overs)
India finish at 416 runs after England bowls them out. After a shaky start to their innings, Rishabh Pant (149) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) were the stand-out performers for India after the upper order of their batting lineup collapsed early on Day 1. James Anderson has taken another five-wicket haul for England
35 runs in one over
Jasprit Bumrah has taken Stuart Broad to the cleaners as the Indian captain smacks the English pacer for 35 runs in one over.
IND- 412/9 (84 Overs), Bumrah 30 (15) & Siraj 1 (2)
STATS: This was the most expensive over in history of Test cricket (35 runs)
28 runs, Brian Lara off R Peterson Johannesburg (2003)
28 G Bailey off J Anderson Perth 2013
28 K Maharaj off J Root Port Elizabeth 2020
BOWLED IN!
James Anderson STRIKES! Ravindra Jadeja 104 (194) cleaned up by the England pacer and a wonderful innings comes to an end.
IND- 376/9 (82.4 Overs), Bumrah 0 (5) & Siraj 1 (2)
OUT!
Shami 16 (31) caught by Jack Leach bowled Stuart Broad. England get the first wicket of Day 2 as Shami tries to use Broad's pace trying to hit it over 3rd man but fells short.
IND- 371/8 (80 Overs), Jadeja 100 (183)
Jadeja completes ton
Ravindra Jadeja completes his century. Brilliant innings by the left-hander with Pant and after his dismissal, Jadeja has shown great composure and a class innings of 100 runs in 183 balls with 13 boundaries on his way to the journey.
IND- 371/7 (79 Overs), Jadeja 100 (183) & Shami 16 (28)
CLOSE!
It looked like Jadeja was going to get caught at 3rd slip but he has played Ben Stokes over the head of keeper and slips in position for a boundary.
IND- 362/7 (78 Overs), Jadeja 92 (179) & Shami 15 (26)
And it BEGINS!
Ravindra Jadeja and Mohamed Shami face Ben Stokes in the first over of the Day 2 Test match between India and England. Jadeja is looking patient just like yesterday and it looks like the sword celebration will be seen again today when the left-hander completes his century.
IND- 339/7 (74 Overs), Jadeja 84 (167) & Shami 0 (14)
We are less than 30 minutes away from the start of play on Day 2 and the covers are on. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TbEdWsibaU
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2022
Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the India vs England fifth Test match taking place at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday (July 2).
Top knock from Ravindra Jadeja under pressure!
Stitched a vital partnership with Pant to take India out of hot waters!
There's that sword celebration!
Well Played Jaddu!#INDvENG #ENGvIND #Sehwag #RahulDravid #RishabhPant #TestCricketpic.twitter.com/M43NYnwHq0
— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 1, 2022
