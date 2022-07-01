IND vs ENG 5th Test Match LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant departs after ton, IND 7 down
Follow Live score and updates of India vs England 5th Test being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Friday (June 1).
Trending Photos
Last September, India were on the verge of playing the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy against England in Manchester. But the fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp meant that the finale of the series was rescheduled to Edgbaston in Birmingham for July 1-5 in 2022.
If the Manchester Test had gone as planned, India would have been the strong favourites to claim the Pataudi Trophy, having taken a 2-1 lead with famous victories at Lord's (by 151 runs) and at The Oval (by 157 runs). England, on the other hand, had only a win by an innings and 78 runs at Headingley to show, with Joe Root shouldering the batting as well as captaincy duties.
After that series against India was stalled, England plunged to lows in Test cricket, losing the Ashes 4-0 in Australia, losing 1-0 in West Indies. Root and Chris Silverwood stepped down from captain and coach respectively, Ashley Giles and Graham Thorpe moved from being managing director men's cricket and batting coach respectively.
The new set-up in Ben Stokes as captain, Brendon McCullum as a head coach and Rob Key as managing director of men's cricket has meant that England are now a completely different Test side, playing a positive and aggressive brand of cricket that many wouldn't have associated them with. They recently completed a 3-0 sweep of current World Test Champions New Zealand, marking a daring hat-trick of 250+ scores.
Only four survivors from the England eleven which played India at The Oval last year will be turning out in Edgbaston -- Joe Root (without the captain tag), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson.
For India, there have been a lot of changes too. Virat Kohli is not the captain anymore but his lean patch is still waiting to be broken. Rahul Dravid is the new head coach after Ravi Shastri left the job last year. Paras Mhambrey and Dilip TK are the new bowling and fielding coaches in place of Bharat Arun and R Sridhar.
Rohit Sharma is the new all-format captain, but missed out on Edgbaston Test due to Covid-19. His opening partner, KL Rahul, with whom India got their chief reasons for 2-1 lead, went through a successful surgery in Germany after right groin injury ruled him out of England tour.
With India without their top two highest run scorers from last year, the challenge to gain just their fourth series win in England has just gone up by a huge margin.
OUT!
Shardul Thakur caught behind by Sam Billings bowled by Ben Stokes. England get another wicket as India lose their seventh wicket. Ravindra Jadeja is still in the middle batting on 68 off 144 balls, but he needs someone to stand at the other end.
IND- 323/7 (68 Overs), Jadeja 68 (144)
OUT!
Rishabh Pant GONE! 146 off 110 balls and departs by Joe Root's delivery, caught by Jack Crawley. Brilliant innings by the left-hander as he played a crucial knock in getting India back into the contest.
IND- 320/6 (66.2 Overs), Jadeja 68 (144)
Pant goes CRAZY!
Rishabh Pant is on fire as he attacks the England bowling attack. He is batting on 128 in just 99 balls with 18 boundaries and 3 sixes so far. The left-hander looks in god-mode today with a strikerate of 129 till now.
IND- 286/5 (61 Overs), Pant 128 (99) & Jadeja 54 (123)
Pant hits century
Rishabh Pant hits century against England in the fifth Test smashing 15 boundaries and 1 maximum. The left-hander is in destructive mode as he is batting on 102 off 91 balls along with Ravindra Jadeja also completing his fifty. The partnership is now off 153 runs, what a comeback from India!
IND- 251/5 (48 Overs), Pant 102 (91) & Jadeja 51 (110)
Pant on FIRE
Rishabh Pant is playing brilliantly along with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle for India. England bowling attack are looking clueless and desperate for a wicket now as the partnership between both the left-handers reaches 88 runs.
IND- 186/5 (46 Overs), Pant 61 (59) & Jadeja 36 (71)
IND- 174/5 at Tea
India are 174/5 at tea of Day 1 with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant in the middle batting brilliantly. India were in deep trouble after losing all their 5 batters early but both the left handers have showed brilliant temperament to stay at the crease and take the momentum away from England.
Pant 53 (52) & Jadeja 32 (65)
Pant hits fifty in style
Rishabh Pant completes his half-century in style with a four. Brilliant innings by the left-hander as he smacked 6 boundaries and 1 six. Jadeja and Pant are holding the innings for India brilliantly so far.
IND- 172/5 (43.2 Overs), Pant 53 (52) & Jadeja 32 (59)
Jadeja & Pant looking good
Partnership of 62 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant as both the batters look well settled now. India were in deep trouble after losing Shreyas Iyer being five down under 100 runs but both left handers have held the innnings brilliantly.
IND- 160/5 (40 Overs), Jadeja 28 (43) & Pant 46 (48)
Jadeja and Pant steady ship
Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant calm the nerves down for India after losing 5 wickets. England are hunting for a wicket but it looks like both the batters have settled down well now.
IND- 130/5 (35 Overs), Jadeja 20 (29) & Pant 25 (31)
CLOSE!
Ravindra Jadeja was almost GONE! India could have been in deep trouble but the umpire's soft signal was not out. Jadeja was caught by Root at first slip but it looked like a touch and go decision.
IND- 109/5 (32 Overs), Jadeja 6 (17) & Pant 18 (24)
ANOTHER ONE!
Shreyas Iyer caught behind by Sam Billings bowled by James Anderson. England on top as India lose half their side in the first day.
IND- 98/5 (27.5 Overs), Pant 13 (16)
BIG WICKET!
Virat Kohli bowled IN by Matty Potts! India in deep trouble now as they go four down against England in the first innings with just 64 runs on the board. Kohli was looking to leave it but the bounce was unkind to him and the ball knocked his stumps over after an inside edge.
IND- 73/4 (24.3 Overs)
GONE!
Hanuman Vihari 20 (52) LBW by Matty Potts. India lose another wicket after the play resumes. England are in cruise control at the moment with the conditions, weather and bowling, all going in their way.
IND- 64/3 (22.2 Overs), Kohli 6 (13)
HERE WE GO!
We are back in action with sunlight pouring on the field. India have Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari in the middle as Matty Potts continues his attack.
IND- 57/2 (21 Overs), Kohli 5 (12) & Vihari 14 (46)
Play to resume from 6.45 PM
2nd session - 6.45 PM IST to 8.45 PM IST
3rd session - 9.05 PM IST to 11 PM IST#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wtw5L7bPcv
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022
UPDATE!
Bad news! Rain comes out again to spoil the game, the covers are coming out again. It is looking ugly at the moment.
Stay tuned for more updates!
UPDATE!
The umpires will take a look at the condition at 6:15 PM (IST) and update on when the play will resume.
Stay tuned!
UPDATE!
It has stopped raining almost at Edgbaston but it is very dark at the moment. The field is wet and the groundstaff are doing their best to resume play as soon as possible.
IND- 53/2 (20.1 Overs), Kohli 1 (7) & Vihari 17 (46)
Early Lunch has been taken.#TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1 https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND
Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) pic.twitter.com/Xmxv2QIYRq
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022
Early Lunch taken
Early lunch has been taken as the rain delayed play with Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari in the middle. India started strong with Gill and Pujara but lost them both after a while. England would be happy with the umpires decision to take the lunch early.
IND- 53/2 (20.1 Overs), Kohli 1 (7) & Vihari 14 (46)
Rain stops play
The players are getting off the field as rain stops play after 20.1 overs. Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari in the middle for India after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara depart early.
IND- 53/2 (20.1 Overs), Vihari 14 (46) & Kohli 1 97)
HUGE WICKET!
Cheteshwar Pujara caught by Crawley bowled by James Anderson. England get another wicket as Anderson strikes! India need a partnership now as both openers depart.
IND- 46/2 (18 Overs), Vihari 8 (40) & Kohli 0 (0)
DROPPED!
Hanuman Vihari DROPPED! by Crawley on James Anderson's peacher of a delivery. Disappointing as England drop a big chance to get another breakthrough.
CLOSE!
Cheteshwar Pujara survives as England take a review for a not out LBW decision from the umpire. The ball was missing the stumps as it hit the back-leg of Pujara and wickets were missing.
IND- 43/1 (14 Overs), Vihari 6 (24) & Pujara 13 (38)
Vihari & Pujara keep IND going
Hanuman Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara calm down the nerves for India after Shubman Gill's wicket. England are still attacking with pace-duo of Anderson and Broad.
IND- 36/1 (12 Overs), Vihari (20) & Pujara 8 (29)
Pujara & Vihari calm down nerves
Chesteshwar Pujara and Hanuman Vihari calm down the nerves for India as England eye another wicket. The wicket is looking good for the batters but the weather is not supportive.
IND- 31/1 (9 Overs), Vihari 2 (12) & Pujara 7 (19)
GONE!
Shubman Gill 17 (23) caught by Crawley bowled James Anderson. India lose their first wicket as Gill nicks it to second slip for a regulation catch.
IND- 27/1 (6.2 Overs), Pujara 5 (15)
HERE WE GO!
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara open the batting for India as Stuart Broad and James Anderson attack the stumps for England.
IND- 7/0 (3 Overs), Gill 4 (12) & Pujara 0 (8)
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)
England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
TOSS
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first.
More Stories