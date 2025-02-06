LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI Live: KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant; Who Will Keep Wickets?
India vs England 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score - VCA Stadium Nagpur - Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler - India Playing 11: India's favourite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back for this ODI series.
India vs England 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score: The upcoming ODI series between India and England is crucial as both teams prepare for the Champions Trophy. India, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faces uncertainty despite their veteran experience. Rohit has been in good form, but Kohli needs to regain his rhythm. England, on the other hand, welcomes back Joe Root and Jos Buttler, key players who have had limited ODI appearances recently. Root’s return to the middle order and Buttler’s leadership will be vital for England’s performance. Both teams have shown vulnerability in recent ODIs, with inconsistent results since the 2023 World Cup. The series will test their adaptability and readiness for the upcoming tournament. Fans can expect a competitive battle as both sides aim to build momentum and confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy.
LIVE IND VS ENG 1st ODI: KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant
India faces a tough choice between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper. Both players bring unique strengths to the team.
LIVE IND VS ENG 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Impact
Hardik Pandya’s return is vital for India’s bowling depth and batting strength. His all-round capabilities are key for the Champions Trophy.
LIVE IND VS ENG 1st ODI: Root’s Return Boosts England
Joe Root’s return to the ODI setup after a long hiatus brings stability and experience to England’s batting lineup.
LIVE IND VS ENG 1st ODI: Rohit and Kohli Lead the Charge
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain pivotal for India, despite recent form fluctuations. Their experience and leadership are crucial for the team’s success.
