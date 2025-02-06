LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI Live: KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant; Who Will Keep Wickets?

India vs England 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score: The upcoming ODI series between India and England is crucial as both teams prepare for the Champions Trophy. India, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faces uncertainty despite their veteran experience. Rohit has been in good form, but Kohli needs to regain his rhythm. England, on the other hand, welcomes back Joe Root and Jos Buttler, key players who have had limited ODI appearances recently. Root’s return to the middle order and Buttler’s leadership will be vital for England’s performance. Both teams have shown vulnerability in recent ODIs, with inconsistent results since the 2023 World Cup. The series will test their adaptability and readiness for the upcoming tournament. Fans can expect a competitive battle as both sides aim to build momentum and confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy.