IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is set to lock horns with Josh Butler's England in the first match of the 5-match T20 series. The Indian team will count on the likes of skipper Surya, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson who have been in great form. The return of Mohammed Shami will bolster the Indian team as he is making a comeback after a long gap of 430 days.

India vs England squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

