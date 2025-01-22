LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Aims Good Start Against Jos Buttler's ENG
India vs England 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The return of Mohammed Shami will bolster the Indian team as he is making a comeback after a long gap of 430 days.
Trending Photos
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is set to lock horns with Josh Butler's England in the first match of the 5-match T20 series. The Indian team will count on the likes of skipper Surya, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson who have been in great form. The return of Mohammed Shami will bolster the Indian team as he is making a comeback after a long gap of 430 days.
India vs England squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel (wk).
England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.
Follow all the live updates of India vs England 1st T20 Match Here
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Head To Head
As of now, the Indian team has faced England in 24 T20I games where Men in Blue have won 13 matches while the English team clinched victories in 11.
— BCCI (BCCI) January 20, 2025
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Is Set
The Iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is all set to host the nail-biting thriller between India and England.
Kolkata
Gearing for the #INDvENG T20I series opener #TeamIndia | IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ocvsS4Y4R3
— BCCI (BCCI) January 20, 2025
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: How To Watch The Match On TV?
Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports Network including:
Star Sports 1 (HD & SD)
Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD)
Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD)
Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD)
Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD)
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to ZEE News' live coverage of the first T20I between India and England which is slated to begin at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.