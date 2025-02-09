Advertisement
IND VS ENG 2ND ODI

LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live: Team India Aim To Seal Series

India vs England 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler - During the first ODI, the Men in Blue performed well with both bat and ball and they will look to continue their winning run in the second game also.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Indian team will lock horns with England in the second of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The hosts nation won the opening game in Nagpur by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. During the first ODI, the Men in Blue performed well with both bat and ball and they will look to continue their winning run in the second game also.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

09 February 2025
09:19 IST

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live: Rohit Sharma’s Form: A Vital Talking Point

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, entered the game under scrutiny. With recent knocks of 58, 64, and 35, his form in ODIs remains steady despite a challenging Test phase.

09:14 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. For over-by-over updates from the match stay tuned with Zee News.

