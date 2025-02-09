LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live: Team India Aim To Seal Series
IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Indian team will lock horns with England in the second of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The hosts nation won the opening game in Nagpur by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. During the first ODI, the Men in Blue performed well with both bat and ball and they will look to continue their winning run in the second game also.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live: Rohit Sharma’s Form: A Vital Talking Point
India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, entered the game under scrutiny. With recent knocks of 58, 64, and 35, his form in ODIs remains steady despite a challenging Test phase.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. For over-by-over updates from the match stay tuned with Zee News.
