IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav's India will clash with Jos Buttler's England in the highly anticipated second match of the five-match T20I series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India enters this encounter with momentum after a convincing seven-wicket victory in the series opener at Eden Gardens.

The spotlight will be on India's dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma, who faces a race against time to prove his fitness after twisting his right ankle during a warm-up routine on Friday evening. Abhishek was in top form in Kolkata, top-scoring with 79 runs, showcasing his explosive batting that played a vital role in securing the team's win.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami, who remained on the sidelines during the first match, has demonstrated his readiness to return to action. The seasoned pacer bowled steadily at the nets, initially using a shortened run-up while wearing a knee brace. Bowling coach Morne Morkel monitored his progress closely, alleviating concerns about Shami's fitness. Despite discussions about his omission from the playing XI in Kolkata, it appears that the decision was purely tactical, as Shami is now match-fit and eager to contribute.