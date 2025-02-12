LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy As India Fine-Tune Preparations Against England
India vs England 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India face Jos Buttler's England in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As India lead the ongoing ODI series against England 2-0, they might consider resting a few players for the third and final ODI match. India would look to give much-needed game time to few players and test their bench strength before the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy.
India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. So, they would look to prepare accordingly and can try out a few things in the fast bowling department in the third ODI against England.
On the other hand, England, which lost the T20I series 4-1 before facing defeat in the ODI series as well, will look to salvage some pride.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.
England Squad: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details
The 3rd ODI between India and England will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: India Squad For Champions Trophy
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Bumrah Setback
In a major jolt for India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. This is the second ICC tournament Bumrah will miss due to injury, having previously sat out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
The senior men's team selection committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement for the mega event starting February 19 in Pakistan.
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Last ODI Before Champions Trophy
The 3rd ODI between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the last match for teams before the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. So, both teams will look to fine-tune preparations for the ICC event with this match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and England from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
