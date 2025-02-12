LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy As India Fine-Tune Preparations Against England

IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma-led India lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the third and final One-Day International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As India lead the ongoing ODI series against England 2-0, they might consider resting a few players for the third and final ODI match. India would look to give much-needed game time to few players and test their bench strength before the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy.

India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. So, they would look to prepare accordingly and can try out a few things in the fast bowling department in the third ODI against England.

On the other hand, England, which lost the T20I series 4-1 before facing defeat in the ODI series as well, will look to salvage some pride.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.