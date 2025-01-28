LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Md Shami As India Face England In Rajkot

IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Jos Buttler's England in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will look to secure an early 3-0 victory over England in their ongoing five-match T20I series, having won the first two matches.

India thrashed England by seven wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata before a nail-biting two-wicket win in Chennai. So, England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to stay alive in the series.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.