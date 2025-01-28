LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Md Shami As India Face England In Rajkot
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: India will lock horns with England in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Scroll down for all updates
IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Jos Buttler's England in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will look to secure an early 3-0 victory over England in their ongoing five-match T20I series, having won the first two matches.
India thrashed England by seven wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata before a nail-biting two-wicket win in Chennai. So, England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to stay alive in the series.
Squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.
IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: England Playing XI
England have already announced their playing XI for the match. Despite losing the second T20I in Chennai, the Jos Buttler-led England haven't made any change in their playing XI for the third T20I of the series.
England playing XI for 3rd T20I: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: India Eye Series Win
India are aiming to secure an early 3-0 victory over England in their ongoing five-match T20I series, having won the first two matches in Kolkata and Chennai.
IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third T20I between India and England from the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
