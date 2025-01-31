LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Aim To Bounce Back
India vs England 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score-MCA Stadium Pune- Suryakumar Yadav-IND Playing 11: India won the first two games of the series while England won the last game.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score India vs England 4th T20 From Pune: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will aim to bounce back after facing a defeat in the third game of the series at Rajkot as Men In Blue take on Jos Buttler's England who will be high on confidence after winning last one. India are still 2-1 up in the series and in Pune, they will look to seal the series. However, they will want the out-of-form top order to put their hand up. Sanju Samson is struggling in this series after getting out thrice against Jofra Archer. Abhishek sharma has also blown hot and cold while on the other hand captain SKY has been out of touch since he was named full-time captain of the side. In the bowling department eyes will be on Mohammed Shami, who made a comeback in the international side after more than 400 days.
India vs England 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score: India Eye Redemption
The Men in Blue will look to bounce back after a loss in the third T20I. England shocked India with a 26-run victory in Rajkot and kept the series alive.
India vs England 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to ZEE News live coverage of the 4th T20I match between India and England. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.