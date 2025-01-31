LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Aim To Bounce Back

LIVE Score India vs England 4th T20 From Pune: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will aim to bounce back after facing a defeat in the third game of the series at Rajkot as Men In Blue take on Jos Buttler's England who will be high on confidence after winning last one. India are still 2-1 up in the series and in Pune, they will look to seal the series. However, they will want the out-of-form top order to put their hand up. Sanju Samson is struggling in this series after getting out thrice against Jofra Archer. Abhishek sharma has also blown hot and cold while on the other hand captain SKY has been out of touch since he was named full-time captain of the side. In the bowling department eyes will be on Mohammed Shami, who made a comeback in the international side after more than 400 days.