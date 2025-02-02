LIVE | IND Vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: England To Play For Pride
India vs England 5th T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The game will start at 7 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England will be playing to save their pride against India in the fifth and final match of the T20I series. Ahead of the ODI series, the English team will look to play well and find out the way as to how to tackle the spin trap set by the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).
England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Follow the India vs England 5th T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates Here
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: How To Watch The Game?
Fans can live stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar and they can also watch the action live on TV via Star Sports network from 7:00 PM onwards.
Hello and welcome to ZEE NEWS live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
