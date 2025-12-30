India vs England LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India aim to reach finals, face resurgent England

India vs England LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India take on a resurgent England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are eyeing an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title, making this "City of Dreams" showdown a high-stakes battle for a spot in the final at Ahmedabad.



Journey To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India: The Defending Champions' Grit

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India's path has been a rollercoaster. After a dominant group stage, they stumbled in their Super 8 opener against South Africa. However, the Men in Blue found their rhythm when it mattered most. A clinical win over Zimbabwe followed by an impressive five-wicket victory over the West Indies - powered by a sensational unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson - secured their third consecutive semi-final appearance.

England: The Unstoppable Force

England enters the semi-finals as the only unbeaten team from the Super 8 stage. Under the leadership of Harry Brook, who recently smashed his maiden T20I century against Pakistan, the "Three Lions" have looked balanced and dangerous. Their middle order has been their backbone, consistently bailing them out of tight spots.

This is the third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final between these two powerhouses.

Squads For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton