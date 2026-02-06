India U19 vs England U19 Live Updates: India aim for sixth title as England chase glory after 1998
IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Score: The stage is set for a blockbuster finish as the India Under-19 cricket team locks horns with England Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 on Friday, February 6, at Harare Sports Club, Harare.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Score: India are chasing yet another chapter in their dominant Under-19 legacy, aiming to add a sixth world title to their cabinet. England, on the other hand, are eyeing a rare opportunity to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 1998 and avenge past heartbreaks against India in knockout matches.
India U19: India’s campaign has been a masterclass in consistency. They topped their group, cruised through the Super Six stage, and then produced one of the most memorable chases in Under-19 World Cup history in the semifinal.
England U19: England’s journey has been built on resilience and tactical clarity. After negotiating tricky group fixtures, they peaked at the right time, knocking out Australia in the semifinal with a composed all-round display.
Squads India U19 vs England U19
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq
India U19 vs England U19 Final Live: India Unbaten
India U19 vs England U19 Final Live: High Octane Clash
India U19 vs England U19 Final Live: Match Details
India U19 vs England U19 Final Live: Hello
