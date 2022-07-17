India will take on England in the decider of the 3-match ODI series on Sunday (July 17) at Manchester. After a horrific performance from the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions in the first game, they bounced back to show the Men in Blue that they are not to be taken lightly. New skipper Jos Buttler will be keen on getting the ODI series trophy after losing the T20I series against Rohit Sharma-led India. A lot of questions will be answered on Sunday like will Virat Kohli finally find his mojo back? Will Jos Buttler win his first ODI series as England captain? Follow the live score and updates of the third and final One-Day international between India and England below. With less 18 months left for the 2023 ICC World Cup (ODI), India will surely look up to the performances in these kind of key matches and make a plan accordingly. It is no doubt that coach Rahul Dravid will be closely watching the mindset of each and every player.