IND vs NAM LIVE Score: All eyes on Abhishek Sharma as India look to continue winning run
INDIA VS NAMIBIA

IND vs NAM LIVE Score: All eyes on Abhishek Sharma as India look to continue winning run

IND vs NAM LIVE Score: After a solid 29-run victory against the USA, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in the Match 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The toss will take place at 18:30 PM IST with the match starting at 19:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 12.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 01:45 AM IST
India vs Namibia live cricket score T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NAM LIVE Score: After a solid 29-run victory against the USA, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in the Match 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

This Group A fixture is a vital chance for India to build momentum ahead of their high-stakes clash with Pakistan, while Namibia will aim to bounce back from a loss against the Netherlands.

Key Context and Form

Defending champions India come in as massive favorites, boasting a strong recent T20I form. However, they're dealing with some health concerns: opener Abhishek Sharma was hospitalized with a stomach issue but has been discharged and is recovering (though his participation remains doubtful). Sanju Samson is expected to take Abhishek's place at the top if he doesn't recover on time.

Namibia are associate nation underdogs but have punched above their weight in past World Cups. They see this as a golden opportunity to make headlines against a strong India side. Captain Gerhard Erasmus is their key all-rounder, and bowlers like Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz could trouble the opponent if they exploit early swing.

Squads For India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt

