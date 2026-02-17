IND vs NED Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India aim to continue winning streak

IND vs NED LIVE Score: The upcoming fixture between India and the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 presents a scenario where the Indian side has already secured a spot in the Super Eights. Despite their progression, the team remains cautious to avoid any setbacks against the Netherlands. While the Dutch team is effectively out of contention and enters as significant underdogs with nothing to lose, India aims to maintain a perfect winning record throughout the group phase.

Opening Concerns and Player Form

This match serves as a vital opportunity for Abhishek Sharma to find his rhythm. The opening batter has struggled during this tournament, recording a duck in the initial game and subsequently missing the match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. Although he returned for the high pressure encounter with Pakistan, he was unable to score for the second consecutive time.

Fortunately for the squad, the lack of production from Sharma has been mitigated by the dominant form of Ishan Kishan. India successfully defeated Pakistan primarily through the excellent performances of Kishan and the bowling unit. Nevertheless, concerns remain regarding the batting lineup's consistency. Following a performance where Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus troubled the Indian batters with his unique round arm and behind the stumps variations, another unorthodox spinner, Usman Tariq, managed to suppress the scoring during the Pakistan game.

Predicted Starting Elevens

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.

Statistical History and Head to Head Records

In the history of T20 Internationals, these two teams have faced each other once. India holds the advantage with one victory, while the Netherlands has yet to record a win. There have been no tied matches or fixtures ending in no result.

Complete Tournament Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

