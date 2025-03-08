Advertisement
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Live Cricket Score | IND Vs NZ, Final CT-2025 Updates: Unbeaten Team India Aim For 3rd Title

Champions Trophy 2025 Final, India Vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Is Unbeaten In The Tournament While New Zealand Faced Only One Defeat In Group Stage Game Which Was Against Rohit Sharma's Side.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India and New Zealand clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, with spin set to decide the game. India's spinners have dominated with 21 wickets, while New Zealand’s have claimed 17. India will stick to their winning XI, while NZ await Matt Henry’s fitness update. Shubman Gill and Kane Williamson are key players, with Gill having a strong record against NZ. A fresh Dubai pitch favours batting first as conditions worsen. India have excelled in ICC knockouts, but NZ have beaten them in four of the last eight tournaments. Virat Kohli needs 45 runs to surpass Chris Gayle’s Champions Trophy record, adding extra excitement to this high-stakes final.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy

08 March 2025
16:13 IST

IND vs NZ Final Live Score: Full Squads

16:11 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final from Dubai International Stadium. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

