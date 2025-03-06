LIVE | IND VS NZ Final, Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview: IND Eye Redemption Against Blackcaps

India vs New Zealand Final Match Preview Live Updates: The Indian team will lock horns with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The game will start at 2:30 PM IST in Dubai. The Blackcaps booked their place in the final of the Champions Trophy against India after terrific centuries by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson as they guided them to earn a 50-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

The Indian team, on the other hand, saw Virat Kohli smashing a match-winning 84 to help Men in Blue enter their 3rd consecutive final of the prestigious tournament.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith