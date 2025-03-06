LIVE | IND VS NZ Final, Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview: IND Eye Redemption Against Blackcaps
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Final Match Preview Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's team India will play against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
India vs New Zealand Final Match Preview Live Updates: The Indian team will lock horns with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The game will start at 2:30 PM IST in Dubai. The Blackcaps booked their place in the final of the Champions Trophy against India after terrific centuries by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson as they guided them to earn a 50-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday.
The Indian team, on the other hand, saw Virat Kohli smashing a match-winning 84 to help Men in Blue enter their 3rd consecutive final of the prestigious tournament.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Final Match Preview Live Updates: Where To Watch The Game
The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports Network while fans can watch live streaming of the game on Jiohotstar app and website.
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Final Match Preview Live Updates: When To Watch The Game
The much-awaited final of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The game is set to take place from 2:30 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Final Match Preview Live Updates: India's Strength
The Indian team on the other hand, have the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav taking care of the spin-bowling setup. Star pacer Mohammed Shami has bowled well so far after returning from injury.
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Final Match Preview Live Updates: NZ Strength
Out of all the teams that are taking part in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand has one of the best spin bowling attacks, including Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. As of now, they have shown variety and depth in their bowling for the Blackcaps.
