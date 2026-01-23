IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India Look To Continue Winning Momentum Against New Zealand
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7 PM IST on Friday, January 23.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. India currently leads the five-match series 1-0 after a dominant 48-run victory in the first T20I in Nagpur, where Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a blistering 84 off 35 balls.
Notably, this series is one of the final major assignments for both sides before the 2026 T20 World Cup and they are looking at it as a vital tune-up for the mega ICC event.
India, under captain Suryakumar Yadav, are unbeaten in T20I series since their 2024 World Cup win and aim to maintain momentum with a full-strength lineup. On the other hand, New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner in T20Is, face pressure to bounce back after a lackluster bowling display in the series opener and avoid falling further behind.
Squads For India vs New Zealand T20I Series
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
