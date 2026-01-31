Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012107https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-nz-live-cricket-score-5th-t20i-india-vs-new-zealand-scorecard-pandya-greenfield-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-3012107.html
NewsCricketIND vs NZ LIVE Score: Last game before the biggest T20I event
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 5TH T20I

IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Last game before the biggest T20I event

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 31, 2026.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 06:09 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ Live Score, 5th T20I
LIVE Blog

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India lead the five-match series 3-1, but suffered a 50-run loss in the 4th T20I, ending their winning run. New Zealand, buoyed by that victory, will look to carry confidence into this match and spoil India’s clean sweep. Thiruvananthapuram has hosted competitive T20 contests before, with conditions that can suit both batters and bowlers. Dew is often a factor in late evening games, which could favour teams chasing.

What’s at Stake

India remains the T20 World Cup favourites despite a 50-run defeat in Vizag, where an experimental combination misfired. For the Thiruvananthapuram finale, they are expected to return to a near first-choice XI, maintaining the winning culture that has given them an 80% win rate this cycle. Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson showed encouraging signs, while Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive intent still reflects the team’s philosophy. New Zealand views the series as valuable preparation, with Matt Henry praising the squad’s resilience. The return of Finn Allen strengthens their attack, setting up a high-intensity final clash before the World Cup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Predicted XI For India vs New Zealand 5th T20I

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Score And Updates Of IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

31 January 2026
06:09 IST

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final T20I between India and New Zealand. All eyes are on the last game as both teams look to finish the series on a high with pride and momentum at stake.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
All-in-One Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Love
corporate heels
Heels That Work as Hard as You Do
India–Arab Foreign Minister Meeting
Arab Nations converge in Delhi for 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting
thin laptop
Laptops on Amazon That Make Work, Study Effortless in 2026
Cuba-US
Trump vows tariffs on nations fueling Cuba's oil lifeline
winter jackets
Winter Jackets for Women on Amazon- Stylish, Cozy
IMD weather alert
IMD weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
cotton dresses
Cotton Dresses That Make Everyday Style Feel Effortless
Bengaluru news
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru
Punjab Government
Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore scholarships to dalit students