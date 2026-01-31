IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Last game before the biggest T20I event
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 31, 2026.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score: India lead the five-match series 3-1, but suffered a 50-run loss in the 4th T20I, ending their winning run. New Zealand, buoyed by that victory, will look to carry confidence into this match and spoil India’s clean sweep. Thiruvananthapuram has hosted competitive T20 contests before, with conditions that can suit both batters and bowlers. Dew is often a factor in late evening games, which could favour teams chasing.
What’s at Stake
India remains the T20 World Cup favourites despite a 50-run defeat in Vizag, where an experimental combination misfired. For the Thiruvananthapuram finale, they are expected to return to a near first-choice XI, maintaining the winning culture that has given them an 80% win rate this cycle. Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson showed encouraging signs, while Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive intent still reflects the team’s philosophy. New Zealand views the series as valuable preparation, with Matt Henry praising the squad’s resilience. The return of Finn Allen strengthens their attack, setting up a high-intensity final clash before the World Cup.
Predicted XI For India vs New Zealand 5th T20I
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final T20I between India and New Zealand. All eyes are on the last game as both teams look to finish the series on a high with pride and momentum at stake.
