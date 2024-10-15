After whitewashing Bangladesh, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match Test series, with the first Test starting from Wednesday, October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain of the team. Earlier, he led the Indian team during the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. He also led India in the away T20I series against Ireland in 2023.

Follow all the live updates of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Here