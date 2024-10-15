LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's IND Faces Off Tom Latham's New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will be playing against New Zealand in the three-match Test series.
After whitewashing Bangladesh, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match Test series, with the first Test starting from Wednesday, October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain of the team. Earlier, he led the Indian team during the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. He also led India in the away T20I series against Ireland in 2023.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
