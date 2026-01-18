IND VS NZ Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: India Aim To Bounce Back Against New Zealand In Series Decider

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS NZ: The stage is set for a thrilling series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore as Shubman Gill-led India face Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI. With the three-match series currently locked at 1-1, both teams have everything to play for.

India is looking to protect a formidable home record (undefeated in home bilateral ODI series since 2019). The spotlight remains firmly on the veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Kohli has been in fine touch, Rohit is searching for a big score after starts in the first two games.

On the other hand, Black Caps are eyeing their first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil. The Black Caps have toured India for ODIs since 1989 but have never returned with a trophy. Led by Michael Bracewell, this side is full of confidence after Daryl Mitchell's stunning knock in Rajkot. Their ability to handle Indian spinners has been the difference-maker, with Mitchell and Will Young showing great composure.

Squads For India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae