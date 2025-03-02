LIVE | IND VS NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 12th Match: Battle For Top Spot, Will India Triumph Or New Zealand Spring A Surprise?
India Vs New Zealand 12th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: India faces New Zealand in their final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 league match in Dubai. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson will be key players to watch. Toss will take place at 2 PM.
IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Live Updates: India will take on New Zealand in its final league match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have already secured semi-final berths but will be eager to finish at the top of Group A.
The last time these two sides met in an ICC event was the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, where India claimed a convincing 70-run victory. However, New Zealand holds an edge in their only previous Champions Trophy encounter, having defeated India by four wickets in the 2000 edition.
In ODIs, India leads the head-to-head record with 60 wins against New Zealand’s 50. Seven matches ended with no result, while one was tied. With both teams in strong form, the upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling contest to decide the group standings.
India vs New Zealand: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul , Rishabh Pant , Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
