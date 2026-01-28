IND vs NZ 4th T20I live score and updates: India to continue dominance as New Zealand eye comeback

Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: A brutal Team India looks to extend its winning streak as they face New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Having already secured an unassailable lead, Suryakumar Yadav’s men are utilizing this series as a vital springboard for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to commence on February 7.

Series Momentum and Player Form

The Indian side has displayed overwhelming dominance in recent fixtures. In the previous game at Guwahati, the hosts chased down a target of 150 plus in under 10 overs, following a performance where they hunted a 200 plus total with nearly five overs to spare.

A major highlight for the defending world champions is the resurgence of captain Suryakumar Yadav. After a 24 match drought, the skipper has struck consecutive half centuries in 25 balls or less. Similarly, Abhishek Sharma has solidified his status as the world’s top ranked T20I batter by scoring two fifties in his last four innings. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, who stepped in for the injured Tilak Varma, continues to make a compelling case for a permanent spot in the World Cup starting XI.

Venue History and Pitch Report

Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium is historically a happy hunting ground for India, who have won three out of four T20Is at the venue. The last T20I held here in 2023 saw India successfully chase 209 against Australia. While the surface is known to assist spinners in the middle overs, it remains a high scoring ground that favors the chasing team.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

TV Telecast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya or Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh or Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

Experimental Room

With the series already decided, the Indian management may choose to rotate the squad to test bench strength. However, maintaining a winning combination just ten days before the World Cup remains a strong possibility for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

28 January 2026
14:25 IST

Hello, and welcome to live score and updates for the match between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned with Zee News English for more updates

